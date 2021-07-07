2,100 tourists coming for the vaccine

Guam expects to receive 2,160 visitors from Taiwan this month as part of its vaccination tourism program, according to Guam Visitor Bureau President Carl Gutierrez.

That’s 760 more Taiwanese tourists than Guam received in February 2020, before the pandemic blockade.

The first charter flight with a large number of tourists for the Air V&V program arrived on Tuesday with a charter from Eva Air, with 153 passengers who will receive COVID-19 vaccines while on vacation here. The program, approved by the governor in June, aims to help start the tourism industry.

Vaccine doses are free, but there is a $ 100 administration fee for one stroke and a $ 200 COVID-19 testing test so visitors can get a test result when they leave Guam.

There are charter flights from Taiwan scheduled every four days. Gutierrez said some visitors plan to leave on the next flight, while others plan to leave after returning for their second dose of the vaccine, and some plan to stay here for a few weeks.

He said about a third of the tourists who arrived on Tuesday chose the single-dose vaccine Johnson & Johnson, with the rest choosing to take Moderna or Pfizer, which are double-dose vaccines.

Tourists will get their vaccines either in hotel rooms or in a certain vaccination area in their hotels.

Upcoming V&V airlines will receive the vaccines at the GVB conference room in Tumon, GVB Vice President Gerry Perez told a meeting of the Repair Task Force governments on Wednesday. He said alternative sites in Tumon were considered to provide mass vaccinations, but renting was cost-prohibitive.

The tourists who arrived this week tested negative for COVID-19 before leaving Taiwan, allowing them to cross the Guams quarantine. They are free to travel around the island.

It really looks good and will go well for regular flights, Gutierrez said. Things are asking us. The next thing we will do is try to imitate this whole process with the Korean market, which is our next market, and I look forward to it.

It’s good to see visitors to Tumon again, said Pacific Islands Club General Manager Ben Ferguson, vice president of task force. He said some of the tourists are staying at the PIC.

Going home and seeing people walking down Kmart hill with a Kmart bag in hand, who were tourists, was an amazing experience, Ferguson said. I can only imagine how these people feel, coming here to be vaccinated and being in paradise.

Gutierrez thanked the Department of Public Health and Social Services for the fast processing of visitors to the airport.

Within three minutes, they were already in the baggage claim, Gutierrez said.

I think God was shining a little light on us because we really need this for our people, Gutierrez said.

He said seeing visitors to the island, even a small number, could encourage more businesses to reopen.

Perez said GVB is still working on a tourist voucher promotion program, which is scheduled to start on August 1st. Tourists would buy coupons worth $ 300 for purchases on the island, at a cost of $ 150.

Ferguson said there are complications with the money incentives and he suggested that GVB consider covering the cost of COVID-19 type PCR tests for visitors. It’s an idea raised during early discussions about incentives for visitors, he said.

I want to suggest we review it, Ferguson said. At the end of the day, it has the same effect. Put more money in the pockets of customers, which they could theoretically use to do other things while in Guam.