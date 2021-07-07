Death Critics Focus on Palestinian Authority Authoritarianism





RAMALLAH, West Bank Hundreds of Palestinians gathered in the central Ramallahs Clock Tower overnight in late June to protest the brutality of the Palestinian Authority after an anti-corruption activist died in custody. The activist, Nizar Banat, was caught in a wave of arrests and, his family said, Palestinian security officers had beaten him to death. The protest was peaceful until a group of pro-government cadres from the ruling Fatah party descended on it. Journalists for The New York Times saw them accusing the protesters, including young women and boys, of throwing stones at them, beating them with sticks, flagpoles and fists, and stealing cell phones from people suspected of documenting the events.

Riots for Mr. Banat, whose death at the hands of Palestinian officials has been likened to the assassination of Saudi dissident Jamal Khashoggi, has drawn attention to what critics describe as the increasingly autocratic rule of Mahmoud Abbas, the authorities of the octogenic president, and its coup. increasingly clear to every aspect of the democratic process, freedom of expression, judicial independence and non-governmental organizations.

They are no longer hiding him, said Wissam Husseini, 29, a Palestinian yoga and meditation teacher who said he had been beaten and sprinkled with peppers. This is a second profession, not really a government. Mr Husseini, like many, was convinced the attackers had been Palestinian security officials in civilian clothes. He described the Palestinian Authority as a corrupt dictatorial group. The protests, which have spread to West Bank cities including Bethlehem and Hebron, come at a dangerous time for Mr Abbas. His already declining popularity has plummeted since April when he canceled what would have been the first parliamentary and presidential elections in the occupied territories in over 15 years.

He took another blow in May when the main rival of the Palestinian Authority, Hamas, the Islamic militant group that controls Gaza, launched missiles against Israel, launching itself as a defender of Jerusalem and asserting its leadership over the Palestinian cause. The ensuing war was followed by the arrests of dozens of critics of the authority across the West Bank. During a recent protest, demonstrators marched towards the headquarters of Mr. Abbas in Ramallah cheering The people want the fall of the regime, the refrain that helped overthrow the dictators in the Arab Spring. When Mr Abbas feels threatened, his tolerance for dissent becomes less and less, said Khalil Shikaki, director of the Palestinian Center for Policy Research and Surveys, a polling organization in Ramallah. We are not yet Hafez al-Assads Syria or Saddam Hussein Iraq, he said, referring to the notorious dictatorships. But from the separation of powers to free speech in a pluralistic society, all of this has been attacked.

The Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited self-government in parts of the West Bank, was never intended to be a permanent government. Established in 1994, it was intended to last up to five years, by which time Israel and the Palestinians were supposed to have agreed on a final peace agreement.

Peace talks have since stalled, but the authority, backed by Europe and the United States, has continued. Palestinians have been at loggerheads in the past between protests against the authority and Israel, which is militarily occupying the territory. But the death of Mr. The ban and the crackdown on the protests that followed have reinforced a widespread sense among some Palestinians that authority has become little more than a suitable subcontractor for the occupation. Mr. Banat, 42, was a home painter whose online sites against the authority had gained considerable follow-up. Family members said Palestinian security officers entered Hebron’s house where Mr. Banat was standing on June 24, beating him savagely and dragging him away. A Palestinian official initially said Mr Banats’ health had deteriorated during his arrest, and Justice Minister Mohammed al-Shlaldeh said last Wednesday that Mr Banats had suffered an unnatural death. European diplomats and others who met with Majed Faraj, the chief of the Palestinian General Intelligence, last Wednesday said they had been told Mr Banats’s killing was an accident. Rumors of the assassination echoed the 2018 death of Mr. Khashoggi, an outspoken Saudi columnist whose criticism of Saudi Arabia had angered its crown prince. A Saudi hit team killed Mr. Khashoggi and the kingdom unsuccessfully sought to cover it. General Talal Dweikat, spokesman for the Palestinian security forces, said Friday that 14 people had been referred to the military justice system and that investigations into Mr Banats’s death would continue.

Reports of arbitrary arrests and torture by the authorities have been numerous for years, and Mr. Banat was not the first to die. After a Hamas supporter, Haitham Amro, died in the custody of the General Intelligence Service in 2009, an autopsy identified the torture as the cause. Five intelligence officers were charged, but a military court acquitted them. The courts have also been severely weakened by Mr Abbas, who, surrounded by a group of aides, has ruled by decree since 2007, when he disbanded the Palestinian legislature following Hamas’ victory in the general election and the subsequent takeover of Gaza.

The decrees over the past two years have enabled Mr Abbass’s office to wield more influence in the courts, according to Palestinian law professionals. Some irresponsible judges have been fired. Ahmad al-Ashqar, a constitutional law professor and lawyer who had served as a judge since 2011, forcibly retired from Mr Abbas in January, he said, after he had openly opposed presidents appointing a transitional judicial council. to replace the council, a high-level body that oversees the judiciary. Today there is no independent court as an institution, he said. The judges are afraid that what happened to me will happen to them.

The authority has also cracked down on non-governmental groups, seeking them present their research plans and activities and their estimated budgets. And a cybercrime law from 2018 has been used to undermine freedom of speech and information, human rights defenders say. This allows the authority of lock websites that may threaten national security, public order or public morality and has been used to shut down the pages of political opponents. Mr Shikaki, the poll, said his group had found it increasingly difficult to publish results in the Palestinian news media. When he refused to abide by the new rules, he said, the groups’ bank accounts were frozen. A June poll from his group found that 84 percent of Palestinians believe the authority is tainted with corruption and many complain of mismanagement and nepotism. In one example, Muatasem Muhaisen, the son of a senior party official Mr. Abbass Fatah, was appointed to a senior position in the Ministry of Health even after being accused of assaulting a director of the Ramallah hospital. In March, the authority siphoned off some of the few Covid vaccines it had and distributed them to high-level parties in the ruling party, allies in the media and even relatives of high-ranking personalities, according to Palestinian officials.

Some Palestinians said the authority, working from an old Middle East book surrounded by security, was facing a new, educated and social media generation of Palestinians. Today is not the 1980s or 90s, said Shawan Jabarin, director of Al Haq, a Palestinian human rights organization. With new media, you can not hide your actions. The United States, which has funded, trained and equipped the Palestinian security forces over the years, said it was deeply concerned by Mr Banats’ death, adding in a statement, “We have serious concerns about the Palestinian Authority’s restrictions on exercising of freedom of expression by the Palestinians and harassment of activists and civil society organizations. U.S. security assistance, interrupted during the Trump administration, resumed in April. A US Embassy spokeswoman said the aid was intended to help develop credible governing institutions and strengthen Israeli-Palestinian security co-operation. The anti-authoritarian protests, which have spread this week, have put pressure on Mr Abbas to respond to Mr Banat’s death, but few Palestinians expect any major change in the near future. What they have done in recent days has scared people and scared them, said Shatha Hammad, 32, a Palestinian journalist for the Middle East Eye news site who was injured and had her phone broken in a protest. General Dweikat, a spokesman for the security forces, denied that any plainclothes officer had attacked the protesters, insisting that the attackers were only civilian counter-protesters who feared a major attack on the political system. He denied knowledge of cell phone seizures or arrests for Facebook posts.

“Our position is that we should not arrest anyone for his speech,” he said.

A young Palestinian builder who recently spent 10 days in a Palestinian prison in Jericho disagrees. He said he was arrested for an oblique insult aimed at the authority he had posted on Facebook. Speaking on condition of anonymity for fear of retribution, he said he was harsh and humiliated during daily interrogations. All he wanted, he said, were choices and the ability to speak freely. As a teenager, the builder said, he had spent 30 months in Israeli prisons for throwing stones at soldiers. They have rules, he said of the Israelis. There is a law, a system. There is no law in authority.

