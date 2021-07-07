Alberta Finance Minister delays payback for nurses

Alberta’s finance minister is aiming to restore nurses ’salaries to help balance the province’s finances.

Alberta Health Services is seeking a three per cent pay cut as part of ongoing work negotiations with the United Alberta Nurses. The union said in a statement on Tuesday that in addition to the previous return it seeks to reduce compensation by five per cent.

Finance Minister Travis Toewssaid surprised on Tuesday evening that Alberta needed to get her finances back by appreciating the role of the province’s nurses throughout the pandemic.

“The need to bring wages in line with other major provinces does not diminish our deep respect for the outstanding work and dedication of public sector employees,” the statement said.

“It is simply a reflection of our fiscal reality and one that many sectors in the province have experienced.”

Toews said the last 16 months have put a significant extra strain on the province’s already high levels of debt and deficit. He said the government was hopeful that Alberta Health Services and UNA would do the shopping in good faith to ensure that healthcare workers are treated fairly “while respecting the province’s fiscal reality.”

His statement says Alberta nurses make about 5.6 percent more on average than comparable provinces.

UNA and provincial negotiators will meet again on Thursday.

Changing the ‘shocking’ attitude, the union says

The province and UNA began collective bargaining in January 2020. UNA chief negotiator David Harrigan said the return was a stark contrast to a continued wage freeze previously proposed earlier.

“It was quite shocking for us,” Harrigan said Tuesday night. He said that unlike other sectors the demand for health care has only increased through the pandemic and that a shortage of nurses was causing the bed to close.

On Sunday, the AHS said a shortage of nurses would temporarily reduce the number of acute care beds at Rocky Mountain House Health Center from 33 to 27. It forecasted a stabilized staff level in about a month.

Harrigan also asked why the nurses were targeted for a setback.

“Every profession in Alberta is paid higher than the comparative provinces we call the advantage of Alberta.”

He said Toews was “picking cherry numbers that he thinks will advance his cause”.

Harrigan said UNA plans to file complaints with the Labor Relations Board in Alberta for unscrupulous bargaining.