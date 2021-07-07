International
A 51,000-year-old bone carving supports Neanderthal creativityExBulletin
Scientists have discovered a large deer finger bone, carved by Neanderthals a hint that our ancient cousins had conceptual imagination.
MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:
Beneath the pine and birch forest of northern Germany lies the Unicorn Cave, named for the bones found by medieval treasure hunters.
LEDER DIRK: Being very smart people, those excavators sold these unicorn bones in pharmacies as medicine for various ailments and diseases.
ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:
Dirk Leder is with the Lower Saxony State Cultural Heritage Service in Hanover. He says the bones were not unicorns – disappointing, I know. They were real-life animals, like cave bears.
KELLY: But now, Leder and his colleagues have found a real treasure in the Unicorn Cave – the finger bone of a giant deer carved with a series of diagonal lines.
LEDER: This creates a pattern, this chevron pattern. And also, it became clear that these engravings were quite deep.
SHAPIRO: He says they were deeper than the cuts in the bones of slaughtered animals.
KELLY: After trying to carve cow bones with stone tools, the scientists realized that it might have taken perhaps an hour and a half to carve these tiny designs.
LEDER: So there was a lot of thought and planning going into this facility.
SHAPIRO: But thinking and planning by whom?
KELLY: Well, writing in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, the Leder team says the bone is at least 51,000 years old. This is before Europe was settled by our species, Homo sapiens, suggesting that the artist was a Neanderthal.
BARBARA KING: So I’m glad to know that we now have another piece of evidence that suggests Neanderthals engaged aesthetically with their environment.
SHAPIRO: Barbara King is an Emeritus Professor of Anthropology at William & Mary. She was not involved in the work.
KING: We already know that Neanderthals decorate their bodies with bird feathers. They bury their dead in very complex and thoughtful ways. It’s time to say simply complete, yes, Neanderthals are capable of creating art. They are capable of symbolic thinking.
SHAPIRO: Other scientists have suggested that perhaps humans endowed Neanderthals with these abilities in our distant evolutionary past. After all, it is known that we exchange genes. Why not knowledge?
KELLY: But King says it’s a mistake to think that humans are the only creative beings.
KING: it’s quite a habit of our species to think of ourselves differently from the rest of the world, as we know that many, many animals think and feel and create and live beyond survival.
KELLY: An adjacent editorial shows that even if Neanderthals learned from humans, learning from others and copying their innovations, that in itself is, of course, the sign of intelligence.
(Voice of music)
Copyright © 2021 NPR All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for further information.
NPR transcripts are created in a short time up to Folje8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a transcription ownership process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. Authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.
Sources
2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/07/06/1013496199/a-51-000-year-old-bone-carving-supports-neanderthals-creativity
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]