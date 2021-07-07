A 51,000-year-old bone carving supports Neanderthal creativityExBulletin

Scientists have discovered a large deer finger bone, carved by Neanderthals a hint that our ancient cousins ​​had conceptual imagination.

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Beneath the pine and birch forest of northern Germany lies the Unicorn Cave, named for the bones found by medieval treasure hunters.

LEDER DIRK: Being very smart people, those excavators sold these unicorn bones in pharmacies as medicine for various ailments and diseases.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

Dirk Leder is with the Lower Saxony State Cultural Heritage Service in Hanover. He says the bones were not unicorns – disappointing, I know. They were real-life animals, like cave bears.

KELLY: But now, Leder and his colleagues have found a real treasure in the Unicorn Cave – the finger bone of a giant deer carved with a series of diagonal lines.

LEDER: This creates a pattern, this chevron pattern. And also, it became clear that these engravings were quite deep.

SHAPIRO: He says they were deeper than the cuts in the bones of slaughtered animals.

KELLY: After trying to carve cow bones with stone tools, the scientists realized that it might have taken perhaps an hour and a half to carve these tiny designs.

LEDER: So there was a lot of thought and planning going into this facility.

SHAPIRO: But thinking and planning by whom?

KELLY: Well, writing in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, the Leder team says the bone is at least 51,000 years old. This is before Europe was settled by our species, Homo sapiens, suggesting that the artist was a Neanderthal.

BARBARA KING: So I’m glad to know that we now have another piece of evidence that suggests Neanderthals engaged aesthetically with their environment.

SHAPIRO: Barbara King is an Emeritus Professor of Anthropology at William & Mary. She was not involved in the work.

KING: We already know that Neanderthals decorate their bodies with bird feathers. They bury their dead in very complex and thoughtful ways. It’s time to say simply complete, yes, Neanderthals are capable of creating art. They are capable of symbolic thinking.

SHAPIRO: Other scientists have suggested that perhaps humans endowed Neanderthals with these abilities in our distant evolutionary past. After all, it is known that we exchange genes. Why not knowledge?

KELLY: But King says it’s a mistake to think that humans are the only creative beings.

KING: it’s quite a habit of our species to think of ourselves differently from the rest of the world, as we know that many, many animals think and feel and create and live beyond survival.

KELLY: An adjacent editorial shows that even if Neanderthals learned from humans, learning from others and copying their innovations, that in itself is, of course, the sign of intelligence.

(Voice of music)

Copyright © 2021 NPR All rights reserved. Visit the terms of use and permissions pages on our website at www.npr.org for further information.

NPR transcripts are created in a short time up to Folje8tm, Inc., an NPR contractor, and manufactured using a transcription ownership process developed with NPR. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. Authoritative recording of NPR programming is audio recording.