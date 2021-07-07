A man climbs a wooden bar on the surfing site of the Tokyo Olympics on July 6, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Japan. Surfing is debuting at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and will take place in Japan on the Pacific coast. Carl Court Getty Images News Getty Images

The Japanese government is proposing floats that will stop fans from all events at this month’s Olympics, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday, as officials try to address public concerns about the spread of the coronavirus. Medical experts have been saying for weeks that no spectator at the global sports extravaganza starting July 23rd would be the least dangerous option. Organizers have already banned overseas spectators and put a cap on local spectators at 50% capacity, up to 10,000 people, to contain a prolonged outbreak of infections. Mainichi, citing sources within the government, said such discussions were partly the result of political considerations after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s ruling party failed to win a majority in an election for the Tokyo assembly on Sunday. The vote, ahead of general elections later this year, was seen as reflecting some voter dissatisfaction over the government’s virus response.

The report further highlights the steep logistical challenges surrounding the Games, which have been followed by a year of daily debates about its potential impact on the spread of Covid-19 in Japan. In response to the Mainichi story, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said that restrictions on the number of spectators, including non-spectator races, will be based on the content of the state of emergency or other relevant measures in force at any time after 12 July. On Thursday, the government is likely to extend a quasi-emergency situation in Tokyo and three nearby prefectures beyond an original July 11 final date, government sources said. Kyodo News reported that the extension will last a month, which means that the curbs will be in place during the Olympics, which close on August 8th.

The issue of spectators at other Olympic events will be decided in five-way talks Thursday involving Tokyo Governor and IOC President Thomas Bach, who arrives in Japan that day. Asked about the spectator issue at a news conference on Tuesday, senior government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said Suga had said holding the Games without spectators was an option.