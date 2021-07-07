International
Japan weighs in on banning all spectators from the Olympic events, the report says
A man climbs a wooden bar on the surfing site of the Tokyo Olympics on July 6, 2021 in Ichinomiya, Japan. Surfing is debuting at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics and will take place in Japan on the Pacific coast.
Carl Court Getty Images News Getty Images
The Japanese government is proposing floats that will stop fans from all events at this month’s Olympics, the Mainichi newspaper reported on Wednesday, as officials try to address public concerns about the spread of the coronavirus.
Medical experts have been saying for weeks that no spectator at the global sports extravaganza starting July 23rd would be the least dangerous option.
Organizers have already banned overseas spectators and put a cap on local spectators at 50% capacity, up to 10,000 people, to contain a prolonged outbreak of infections.
Mainichi, citing sources within the government, said such discussions were partly the result of political considerations after Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga’s ruling party failed to win a majority in an election for the Tokyo assembly on Sunday. The vote, ahead of general elections later this year, was seen as reflecting some voter dissatisfaction over the government’s virus response.
The report further highlights the steep logistical challenges surrounding the Games, which have been followed by a year of daily debates about its potential impact on the spread of Covid-19 in Japan.
In response to the Mainichi story, the Tokyo 2020 organizing committee said that restrictions on the number of spectators, including non-spectator races, will be based on the content of the state of emergency or other relevant measures in force at any time after 12 July.
On Thursday, the government is likely to extend a quasi-emergency situation in Tokyo and three nearby prefectures beyond an original July 11 final date, government sources said.
Kyodo News reported that the extension will last a month, which means that the curbs will be in place during the Olympics, which close on August 8th.
Conversation
The issue of spectators at other Olympic events will be decided in five-way talks Thursday involving Tokyo Governor and IOC President Thomas Bach, who arrives in Japan that day.
Asked about the spectator issue at a news conference on Tuesday, senior government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said Suga had said holding the Games without spectators was an option.
Shigeru Omi, the government’s top health adviser, told a parliamentary health committee on Wednesday that it was important to reduce the number of Olympic officials and others attending the event as much as possible.
The beginning of July through September, which covers the Olympic Games period, represents “one of the most important periods” in fighting the virus in Japan, he said.
“We have said that it is preferable for events to be held without spectators,” Omi said. “We are asking many people to take steps to prevent the infection from spreading further. Spectator images will send a contradictory message to many people … In formulating our coronavirus response, people’s feelings are a very important factor. Important.”
In another blow to the spectacle of the Games, Tokyo organizers announced on Tuesday that they would urge the public not to gather on the streets for the Olympic marathon, one of the most popular and iconic events of the Games.
The Tokyo metropolitan government has also decided to move most of the torch relay, set to reach the capital on Friday, off public roads.
Japan has not tested the type of Covid-19 explosives that have been seen elsewhere, but has seen more than 800,000 cases and 14,800 deaths. A slow spread means that only a quarter of its population has had the Covid-19 vaccination at least once.
Discovery: CNBC, CNBC parent owns NBC Sports and NBC Olympics. NBC Olympics is the holder of broadcasting rights to all Summer and Winter Games until 2032
