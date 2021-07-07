Peter R. de Vries: Dutch crime journalist fighting for his life after the shooting





“He was seriously injured and is fighting for his life,” Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema told a televised news conference. “He is a national hero for all of us. A rare, courageous journalist who tirelessly sought justice.”

Dutch police said in a statement on Wednesday that two suspects – a 35-year-old Polish national living in Mauritius and a 21-year-old living in Rotterdam – are in custody in connection with the shooting. The statement said the two will be tried on Friday.

The police statement also said that property searches were carried out overnight in Tiel, Mauritius and Rotterdam where “various data carriers and ammunition were seized there”. Police added that an 18-year-old local resident who was initially arrested is “since then free and no longer considered a suspect”.

Authorities responded to reports of a shooting at Lange Leidsedwarsstraat, a street near the popular Leidseplein square on Tuesday evening, where de Vries was found and “immediately rushed to hospital”, according to an earlier police statement.

Dutch broadcaster RTL said de Vries had just left her studio in central Amsterdam when one of five shots hit her in the head. Amsterdam’s Parool newspaper published an image of the scene with several people gathered around a person lying on the ground. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte condemned the shooting as “shocking and incomprehensible” in a statement given to local media on Tuesday evening, Reuters reported. Rutte said it was “an attack on a brave journalist, and with that, an attack on free journalism, which is so essential to our democracy.” “We all fervently hope, we pray, that he survives this attack. That is the most important thing right now. We are doing everything we can to ensure that justice gets its way,” Rutte added. Charles Michel, President of the European Council, wrote on Twitter that “this is a crime against journalism and an attack on our values ​​of democracy and the rule of law” before vowing to “continue to defend press freedom.” Responding to the shooting, Tom Gibson, the European Union’s representative to the Committee to Protect Journalists, urged authorities to take swift action against the perpetrators. “Dutch authorities must promptly and thoroughly investigate the shooting of crime reporter Peter R. de Vries, determine whether he was targeted for his work and ensure that the attacker and the organizers of the attack face justice,” Gibson said. . “Journalists in the EU must be able to investigate crime and corruption without fear for their safety,” he added. De Vries, 64, is an award-winning crime reporter. In 2008, he won an international Emmy Award in the news and current affairs category for his covert investigation into the disappearance of teen Natalee Holloway in Aruba three years ago. Meanwhile in the Netherlands, he is perhaps best known for his work reporting on the 1983 kidnapping of beer mogul Freddy Heineken. The journalist had received threats from the underworld in the past in connection with several cases. In 2013 Willem Holleeder, the Heineken kidnapper, was convicted of threatening de Vries. Holleeder is currently serving a life sentence for his involvement in five murders. In 2019 Ridouan Taghi, currently on trial for murder and drug trafficking, took the unusual step of making a public statement denying reports that he had threatened to kill de Vries. De Vries has been acting as an adviser, but not a lawyer, to a state witness identified as Nabil B. testifying in the case against Taghi and his alleged accomplices. Nabil B.’s former lawyer was shot dead on an Amsterdam street in September 2019.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/07/europe/dutch-reporter-de-vries-fight-shooting-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos