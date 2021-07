Latest news on the assassination of the President of Haiti

Haiti President Jovenel Mose was killed in an attack in the early hours of Wednesday at his home on the outskirts of the capital, Port-au-Prince, the prime minister said. Mr Moisiu, Martine Mose, was also shot in the attack, Prime Minister Claude Joseph said in a statement. Her condition was not immediately clear. A group of unidentified individuals, some of whom speak Spanish, attacked the private residence of the republic’s president and thus fatally wounded the head of state, the prime minister said. Mr Joseph said in a telephone interview that he was the one running the country at the moment. The news shook the impoverished Caribbean island nation 675 miles southeast of Miami. Haiti has a long history of dictatorships and coups.

The country tried to get out of one of the most brutal slave colonies in the world, one that brought great wealth to France and that colonial rulers struggled to maintain. What began as a slave uprising in the late 18th century eventually led to the stunning loss of Napoleonic forces in 1803. Recently, the country suffered under more than two decades of dictatorship by Franois Duvalier, known as Pope Doc , and later his son, Jean-Claude, known as Baby Doc. A priest from a poor area, Jean-Bertrand Aristide, became the first democratically elected president in 1990. But in less than a year, he was overthrown in a coup. In recent months, the streets of Haiti have been blocked by angry protests demanding the removal of Mr Mose. He had been caught in power, deciding by decree for more than a year, with many, including constitutional scholars and legal experts, claiming his term had expired. Since a devastating earthquake 11 years ago, the country has not rebuilt and many say the situation is worse, despite billions of dollars in reconstruction aid. Armed gangs control the streets and have even taken to kidnap schoolchildren and church pastors in the midst of their services. Poverty and hunger are on the rise, and the government has been accused of enriching itself while not providing even the most basic services.

Mr Joseph said the president had been assassinated cowardly, but that assassins could not kill his ideas. He called on the country to remain calm and said it would address the nation on Wednesday. He said the country’s security situation was under the control of police and the army. But international observers warned that the situation could quickly spiral out of control. Didier Le Bret, a former French ambassador to Haiti, said he hoped Mr Joseph would be able to run the country despite his lack of political legitimacy. There is no more Parliament, the Senate is missing for a long time, there is no president of the Court of Cassation, said Mr. Le Bret, adding to Mr. Joseph: Everything will remain on him. Mr Le Bret said the only way out of the chaos was for the country’s active forces and what was left of the government to come together to establish legitimate and democratic elections. He criticized the international community for ignoring the volatile political situation in Haiti and said it should now come to the aid of the country to ensure a smooth transition. Mr Le Bret said the situation in Haiti had become so volatile that many people had an interest in getting rid of Moses. Harold Isaac, Elian Peltier AND Continuous mheut contributed to reporting.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/07/world/americas/haiti-president-killed.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos