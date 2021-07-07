



Plans to allow fully vaccinated travelers to avoid Covid quarantines when returning to the UK from amber list countries will be signed at a ministerial meeting tomorrow, according to reports. recently says Boris Johnson is believed to be in favor of lifting the isolation rules since July 19, the so-called Freedom Day, to coincide with the lifting of other blocking restrictions. The date has not been formally agreed yet, however, with a Whitehall source confirming to the newspaper only that the policy will take place before August. Previous reports suggest the change could begin on July 26, to coincide with the start of the summer school holidays. How travel rules are changing According to the current traffic light system for travel, foreign countries are divided into three categories. Travelers visiting destinations on the governments’ green list do not need quarantine once they return, while trips to amber list countries come with a mandatory ten-day isolation at home. Anyone arriving from the red list areas – those rated as the highest risk – must quarantine a government-approved hotel at their own cost. Johnson said Monday that the government was working with the travel industry to eliminate the need for fully vaccinated arrivals to isolate returning from an amber site and that Transport Secretary Grant Shapps would provide an update later this week. The policy change, which will only apply to England, is set to open trips to dozens of popular destinations, including France, Germany, Italy and Spain, although these and other countries have their own Covid policies for new arrivals. Possible problems Significant concerns remain about the movement’s logistical challenge, says The Times, but aviation industry bosses are eager to prove that their companies can handle additional passengers and additional controls. British Airways and Virgin Atlantic will begin a high-speed test run this weekend at Heathrow Airport for fully vaccinated passengers arriving on selected flights from Athens, Los Angeles, Montego Bay and New York. BBC reports. Passengers will be able to upload their vaccination status from the NHS app before boarding and then using a dedicated lane for arrivals at the UK border. But as industry bosses try to pave the way for quarantine trips, UK Test and Trail rules threaten to wreak havoc, he says Daily Mail, after Health Secretary Sajid Javid yesterday revealed that the requirement for self-isolation with double stroke will not be lifted until 16 August. The newly appointed Minister acknowledged that following the unlocking of Freedom Day, Covid-19 cases in the UK could exceed 100,000 per day. The Adam Smith Institute has estimated that 4.6 million people a week may be required to isolate themselves after coming in contact with someone who has tested positive. And with the rapid spread of the Delta variant of the coronavirus that boosts infections, families could see everything destroyed at the last minute thanks to a ping from the app or a call from Test and Trace, the newspaper says.

