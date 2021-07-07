International
International travelers concerned about the Delta variant of COVID-19
KENESAU, Ga. – The COVID-19 Delta variant is causing some inconvenience to travelers. The Georgia Department of Public Health reported Tuesday that there are at least 50 confirmed cases for the Peach State variant. But, they admit that this number is probably too low. Testing has dropped significantly, and of those positive tests, only a few are sent to check for the variant.
There is some good news for those who are vaccinated. Wellstar Kennestone health officials said the vaccines, especially the two-dose options, are most effective against the Delta variant.
The virus does not keep people from traveling safely this summer. FOX 5 spoke with Lexi Poer who will be leaving with her family early Wednesday morning for Saint Kitts and Nevis.
“I’m beyond excited,” Poer said. “I like to travel internationally. My husband and I found it as a pillar of our relationship and we knew we wanted it to become part of our children’s education as well.”
Lexi, her husband Jordan, children Kennedy and Addeline, along with her mother “Nana” will take two planes and a boat to reach Nevis. Traveling with children, 2 and 4 years old, is always an adventure. Flightsht the first flight of her youngest child and Lexi said she is a little worried about airport traffic. But, she is not too worried about COVID-19 or the Delta variant.
“So far, since we’re following the CDC guidelines and it looks like the vaccine is preventing it, we feel comfortable still going and getting out there taking these added precautions,” Poer said.
Wellstar Kennestone health officials confirm that the vaccine is working to protect people from the virus and mutations. All the adults in Poer’s group have been vaccinated, and her daughters are good at keeping their masks on. This, along with all the precautions both countries are taking to keep people safe and healthy, makes Poer feel more at ease.
To enter Saint Kitts and Nevis, every traveler needs a health visa. To obtain a health visa, every traveler needs a negative COVID-19 test, even those who are vaccinated. Poer said the Caribbean country tourism website suggested using testfortravel.com to find an approved test near it 72 hours before their trip. The resort where they will be staying on the island will organize and administer another rehearsal within 72 hours of returning home to the states.
“I do not think the process was difficult,” Poer said. “But the anticipation of making sure we check all our boxes and then waiting for them to respond to us everything we need is a bit stressful.”
Now that their bags are packed, health visas secured and passports in hand, Poer said she can be excited about her family vacation.
“So this is a very exciting moment not only because of how last year looked like, but also because our kids are so young that we have experience with them for the first time,” Lexi said.
The family is posting about their travels on Instagram.
