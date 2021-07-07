Ulnar deviation what it is and how to treat it





Ulnar deviation, or ulnar displacement, is a medical condition that causes movement of the joints in the wrist and hand so that the fingers bend toward the ulnar bone on the outside of the forearm. Inflammation in the ankle joints and problems affecting the ligaments or muscles of the ankle and hand can lead to an ulnar deviation. People who have ulnar deviation can still use their hands and fingers. However, over time, they may find certain activities more difficult, such as tying shoelaces or grasping small items. In this article, you will learn more about the symptoms and causes of ulnar deviation as well as treatment options. Symptoms of ulnar deviation The main symptom of ulnar deviation is that the hand is bent at the wrist. Other symptoms of ulnar deviation include: Swelling, heat, or pain in the joints of the wrists, hands, and fingers

Limited range of finger movement

Reduced grip strength Causes of ulnar deviation People may develop ulnar deviation as a result of chronic inflammation, ligament or muscle problems, or structural birth defects. Some basic medical conditions can also cause ulnar deviation, including: Rheumatoid arthritis Ulnar deviation can occur due to chronic inflammation of rheumatoid arthritis (RA). RA is a chronic inflammatory disease in which the body’s immune system attacks the soft tissue or synovium that lines the surface of the joints. RA often affects the synovium between the small joints of the hands and wrists, especially the metacarpophalangeal joints (MCP), or the joints, in the fingers. Prolonged inflammation of the MCP joints can cause the fingers to appear swollen and bend at abnormal angles. As RA progresses, inflamed synovial cells can invade and damage the surrounding cartilage and bone, causing pain, joint deformities, and permanent joint damage. RA does not have a specific cause, but known risk factors include: Genetics and family history

Infections

Physical injury

Emotional stress or trauma

Environmental exposures Lupus Lupus is an autoimmune disease that can affect any part of the body, including the joints, skin and organs. According to the Office of Women’s Health, women represent approximately 90% of lupus adults in the world. Lupus can affect the joints of the fingers and wrists and can cause ulnar deviation over time. Other symptoms of lupus include: Muscle and joint pain

Skin rash

A fever

Fatigue

Chest pain

Hair loss

Sensitivity to light

Mouth ulcer

Blood clots

Anemia

Kidney problems Osteoarthritis Osteoarthritis (OA) is another possible cause of ulnar deviation. OA is the most common type of arthritis, affecting more than 30 million adults in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This condition causes pain, stiffness and inflammation in the joints. OA develops gradually as the cartilage between the joints breaks down due to use and aging. Psoriatic arthritis There is an association between this type of arthritis and psoriasis, a chronic autoimmune disease that causes scaly and painful spots on the skin. Like other forms of arthritis, psoriatic arthritis can cause ulnar deviation over time. About a quarter of people with psoriasis have psoriatic arthritis, according to a 2019 study. Paralysis of the brachial plexus Brachial plexus paralysis is a congenital condition that affects the nerves in the arm. May cause weakness and loss of movement in the shoulder, arm, hand and fingers. Children born with brachial plexus paralysis often develop ulnar deviation later in life. Treatments for ulnar deviation Treatments for ulnar deviation focus on managing the symptoms and preventing the problem from getting worse. The first step in treating ulnar deviation involves diagnosing and treating the underlying condition.

Using over-the-counter or prescription anti-inflammatory medications can control chronic inflammation and help reduce swelling and pain in the hand.

Splints and braces can hold your fingers in place while adding extra wrist support.

