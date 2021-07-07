International
COMMENT: One of BC’s most popular TV shows has aired and that’s a good thing
One of the most popular TV shows before Christ has finally aired and this is a sign that the COVID-19 pandemic may finally be in the rearview mirror.
I am of course referring to the regularly scheduled announcements by the provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix (always live on BC1 Global TV and other media platforms). They started again in February 2020 and for the longest time, they caught an information-hungry public stunned by the profound impact the pandemic had.
At first, the announcements were fascinating, tense and almost dramatic. As the pandemic began to change society, information increased in frequency and eventually it was held six days a week (they were eventually reduced to three, and then two days a week).
Daily case numbers, deaths, hospitalizations, ICU patients, changing science regarding COVID-19, changing public health protocols, changing patterns of behavior were all at the center of relentless reporting.
At first, reporters were in the room (legislature press theater) with Henry and Dix, and the briefing sometimes lasted about 90 minutes. By the end of March, public health safety protocols prompted reporters to ask questions over the phone.
The media interest in these events was phenomenal. In March and April 2020, there were often more than 100 reporters on the hotline. Moreover, these were not just BC reporters but included correspondents from all over the world.
Henry himself became a major media figure. New York Times published a brilliant report of her performance at the beginning of the pandemic and she continues to enjoy considerable depth of public support (recent polls showed she continues to pursue more than 70 percent approval).
Trends
Reporting on information was like being on a fishbird. Both questions and answers will be analyzed (or mocked, or approved) on social media websites like Twitter and Facebook.
By my estimate, about 3,000 questions were asked by reporters during this show. This is a summary of many questions on a topic basically (I did a lot of them; there were 210 briefings and I covered each one).
However, all good things must end. After reaching the number of cases and hospitalizations in early April, our COVID-19 numbers have steadily declined as our vaccination rate climbed very quickly.
When it was apparent, near the start of the pandemic, that briefings had become something of a phenomenon with an almost cult pursuit, I wrote in this spatial way in March 2020 that the more popular they were, the more we wanted to end them as soon as possible.
I hope this new show does not last much longer, I wrote. When it disappears from the air waves, it will be a sign that we have finally flattened the curve.
It took a while (however, 15 months anyway) but we have reached the point where information is no longer needed. The information that formed the main themes of the announcements will continue to flow, but without the two-star display present.
Of course, the show can be restored if the Delta variant somehow takes over as it has in some other jurisdictions. However, our high vaccination rate, especially in the younger age groups having the highest infection rate, makes that scenario somewhat dubious.
So it seems to be the end of an era. And it is ending for all the right reasons.
Keith Baldrey is the chief political rapporteur for Global BC.
