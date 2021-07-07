Palestinians hope for new Israeli government to bring progress to this impoverished cityExBulletin

footprint Fatma Tanis / NPR

Fatma Tanis / NPR

JISR AL-ZARQA, Israel Entering this coastal village, the smooth asphalt paves the way for some dirt. Drivers try to drive along bumps and around pedestrians on narrow roads. Many buildings are unfinished and are being demolished.

Jisr al-Zarqa, a fishing village in the Mediterranean Sea, is home to Israeli Palestinians and one of the poorest parts of the country. In stark contrast, it is surrounded by Israeli Jewish areas with expensive real estate and popular tourist destinations.

But these days, some residents say they hope for a change in the village. The new Israeli government includes an Arab political party for the first time and promises to invest in Palestinian communities in Israel. This may help a place like Jisr al-Zarqa, where the Mediterranean shines, but residents say services and opportunities are scarce.

People feel discriminated against

“We have nothing in this village, nothing,” says Dr. Ayyat Rageh, who works at an elite hospital in Tel Aviv but is back in Jisr al-Zarqa for a reunion with childhood friends, who are also doctors. Friends talk saying the village needs land, buildings, roads, money and jobs.

footprint Fatma Tanis / NPR

Residents also complain that they do not have other basic amenities such as a post office, a bank, sidewalks and parking for the 15,000 villagers.

The village was even used as a set for the Gaza Strip deeply impoverished in the Israeli Netflix series, Fauda.

Crime is also a concern, but the village only got one police station in 2017, with only two police officers, according to Jisr al-Zarqa local council head Murad Ammash.

Palestinian citizens of Israel, also called Arab Israelis, are estimated to make up a little over a fifth of the Israeli population. More than 80% of them believe that the majority of the country’s Arab citizens want to integrate into Israeli society, according to a 2020 study by the think tank Institute for Democracy in Israel.

Unlike Palestinians living in the West Bank and the Israeli-occupied Gaza Strip, Israeli Palestinian citizens are supposed to have the same rights as Jewish Israelis. They can vote, hold office and start a business, for example.

However, many Palestinian Israelis say they are treated at best as second-class citizens.

footprint Fatma Tanis / NPR

“People feel neglected and discriminated against by the government and they do not think the government can help them in any way,” says local elected leader Ammash.

The village is increasingly surrounded by Israeli Jewish cities. Human Rights Watch has reported that the Israeli government uses discriminatory land policies that allow Jewish citizens to expand their areas while policies restrict Arab citizens to smaller, densely populated communities in Israel, such as Jisr al-Zarqa.

Unfinished multi-storey buildings are a sign that families need to build because there is no more land for the growing population.

The predominant Jewish city, in Caesarea, erected a pile of tree-lined land between it and the Palestinian village. “What you see in front of you is a racist dividing wall,” says Ammash, “so they will not see the ugly Yisr.”

Caesarea, on the other hand, has bustling beaches, a golf club, and the restored remains of an ancient Roman port city that attracts tourists. Visitors stroll up the stone steps to restaurants, bars and luxury gift shops. Tourism is big business in this part of Israel.

footprint Artur Widak / NurPhoto via Getty Images

Artur Widak / NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Arabs enter the government

Israel held legislative elections in March that resulted in the new national leadership after 12 years under Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. In June, lawmakers approved a “government of change” coalition led by Naftali Bennett and including politicians from the right, center and left, as well as Arab parties.

Ammash says turnout was low in Jisr al-Zarqa. He says nearly 3,000 people cast ballots, about half of them for Mansour Abbas, the leader of the United Arab Emirates.

Lawmaker Abbas joined the ruling coalition and negotiated billions of dollars for development projects for Palestinian citizens in Israel.

Rageh, a Palestinian doctor working in Tel Aviv, says he voted for Abbas. He sees it as a test: Will it finally make a difference to have an Arab in government? Will it bring much-needed public funding to Arab cities and slums in Israel?

“I see a potential tone”

With government funding, Jisr al-Zarqa could participate in the local tourism economy, according to Heather Heldman, who was a US State Department adviser and is now a partner in the Middle East Risk Assessment Group Luminae .

The village has many things to offer, such as beautiful beaches and fresh seafood.

There is a guest house that is already welcoming tourists. Its owners raised money on a Kickstarter campaign and their clientele has been mostly Israeli backpacks and international guests.

“You have a community that has faced a lot of adversity, but has found a way to make itself a diamond in the cross by taking advantage of the gifts it has. I see a ton of potential as well as a real potential PR gain for the Israeli government that has need at the moment and need to be capitalized, “she says.

At a picnic spot for locals, one of the very few green spaces in the village, Arabic music plays as family and friends eat barbecue and socialize. Ru’a Jorban is there with her partner. He makes ice cream and she is studying chemical engineering at a university outside the village. Both were born and raised in Jisr al-Zarqa.

They both voted in the election but declined to say who they voted for.

Jorban hopes the promised development money will reach the village.

“I wish we could use our education to come back and work here and contribute to the economy and help make our city a better place,” she says.

But she knows that when she graduates, she says, she will have to look for opportunities elsewhere.