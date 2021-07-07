NHS Scotland faces high pressure in Covid wave, warns BMA | Scotland

The Scottish Government has days to act to alleviate the very high pressure on healthcare, according to the chairman of BMA Scotland, as a second health board marked acute manpower pressures as a result of increased Covid cases and large staffing. that must be isolated.

Lewis Morrison said the decision by Raigmore Hospital, the largest in the Highlands, to cancel all non-urgent surgeries and outpatient activities after it reached capacity on Tuesday was a mess rather than an isolated example.

Morrison told BBC Radio Scotlands Live Lunchtime: Raigmore is an example of what can happen in other countries if we do not take action to address what is a very high level of pressure on healthcare, as in general practice and in hospitals, combined with the rise of Covid cases leading to a large number of staff to be isolated.

Asked if Scotland should follow England in lifting self-isolation for those who have been vaccinated twice, he said he would do more specifically with regard to healthcare staff: Do we have evidence to fully support staff vaccinated who are in contact with who continue to work with some kind of change in the testing regime?

While warning that any change should be based on evidence, he said the situation was urgent. He said: Within the next few days a decision must be made to ensure the continuity of health care services in areas under these types of pressure.

On Wednesday morning, Scottish Laboratories called on ministers to intervene after it was revealed that NHS Lanarkshire was considering reducing its electoral care services and urging the public to attend emergency departments only as a last resort.

In a message to NHS Lanarkshire staff, Chief Executive Officer Heather Knox said: “Challenges caused by pressure in our emergency departments, increasing Covid numbers and manpower pressures are causing staff difficulties in both acute and emergency services.” in those of the community.

Data released by the World Health Organization over the weekend revealed that half of the top 10 areas in Europe with the highest Covid-19 rates were in Scotland. The latest figures from the National Records of Scotland published on Wednesday showed that last week there were 21 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned in the death certificate, an increase from the previous 17 weeks.

Earlier Wednesday, Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville said the Scottish government was looking very seriously at whether it would follow England for changes to self-isolation advice for children ahead of schools returning in August.

On Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Kate Forbes insisted the planned easing of restrictions in Scotland remained on track amid signs that growth was stabilizing, with the daily infection slightly reduced, but added that substantial changes remained with the announcement by Boris Johnsons.

The first is the schedule itself; we have said that the whole of Scotland can move to zero on 19 July, so that includes easing the physical distance in and out, and then move beyond zero from 9 August.

She added that some basic measures, such as the need for face masks and distance work, will continue on August 9th.

Delayed shift to zero level means that the total internal physical distance demand should be reduced from 2 meters to 1 meter, and the outdoor physical distance demand should be completely eliminated.

From 9 August, the Scottish Government intends to lift the remaining legal restrictions, including social distance within, by which time everyone over the age of 40 should have their second vaccine for at least two weeks.

Data last week showed that 80% of new cases were among the under-44s, with a total of almost 2,000 football-related cases coming out of trial and defending the data last Wednesday.

Last week, Nicola Sturgeon suggested that the growing number of cases in Scotland was due to the fact that the Delta variant was first introduced in Glasgow, the country’s largest city, and thus was able to spread faster than elsewhere in the Kingdom United. She also said Scotland had lower population immunity because fewer people had the virus in the early waves, so it had a more susceptible population.