Australia to send 2.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Indonesia as Covid infections rise | Indonesia





Australia will ship 2.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine to Indonesia and fund 1,000 fans as the country battles Covid record cases that are pushing the health system to the breaking point. The aid package, announced Wednesday evening, is in response to growing calls for Australia to help its most populous neighbor. Indonesia reported a high daily record on Tuesday with more than 31,189 new cases of coronavirus and 728 deaths, but fears the true figures could be higher due to low test levels. Australian Foreign Minister Marise Payne said she had spoken to her Indonesian counterpart, Retno Marsudi, on Wednesday to confirm immediate health support. Australia stands with our partner and close neighbor Indonesia as it responds to a significant increase in Covid-19 cases, Payne said in a statement. The government says the package includes $ 12 million for oxygen equipment and other medical equipment, including 1,000 fans, up to 700 oxygen concentrations, more than 170 oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment. More than 60 people were reported to have died at a hospital where oxygen supply almost ran out last weekend, while the citizen data project LaporCovid-19 reported that it could not provide beds for sick patients. The Australian Government also plans to provide Indonesia with more than 40,000 rapid antigen testing kits, along with 2.5 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine by 2021. Payne said Australia was offering support to expand rapid evidence capacity, maintain existing health services and assist in emergency medical facilities as Indonesia responded to the growing number of cases. She said the package built in Australia to strongly support Indonesia Covid-19’s response to date, including the announced forecast of a $ 1.5 billion loan and 100 non-invasive ventilators and other medical and laboratory equipment. Payne said Australia was already offering $ 102 million to support the spread of Indonesia national vaccines, including $ 77 million for vaccine procurement through Unicef. The minister also noted Australia’s $ 130 million contribution to the Covax initiative. The Save the Children aid group had previously warned that if the international community did not provide further urgent assistance, the Covid crisis in Indonesia would quickly spiral out of control and many more children and adults would die. Workers’ Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Penny Wong said on Tuesday the situation was deeply troubling and Australia must now act with a comprehensive response to Indonesia’s needs, including emergency oxygen supply. The Greens’ foreign affairs spokeswoman Janet Rice had also called on Australia to join the international community in addressing a rapidly escalating crisis on our doorstep. Indonesia last week introduced emergency restrictions across Jakarta, Java and Bali as data suggested the Delta variant is now delaying the country’s spread.

