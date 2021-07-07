Text Three Lions: ‘It’s coming home’

As England risked near triumph in the 2018 World Cup, the Three Lions by David Baddiel, Frank Skinner and Lightning Seeds found a new life.

English fans will be hoping for her to return home as Euro 2020 approaches its final stages, but do they know what else refers to the song?

New supporters may not even recall the optimism of the summer of 1996, captured by the original Three Lions and reflected in the Three Lions 98, regardless of the glories of 1966.

If you’ve ever wondered what the hell Baddiel and Skinner are talking about, read on.

The Three Lions, original 1996 version

I think that’s the bad news about the English game

These words were said by the expert and former star of Liverpool and Scotland Alan Hansen

They were not creative enough, they were not positive enough

< style="display:block;padding-top:64.7647%"/> The semi-final squad from the back row 1996 left to right, Paul Ince, David Platt, Steve McManaman, David Seaman, Gareth Southgate and Alan Shearer. First Left Right Paul Gascoigne, Teddy Sheringham, Tony Adams, Stuart Pearce and Darren Anderton (Photo: Getty)

Thats West Ham and Englands Trevor Brooking.

Well keep getting bad results

And this is Jimmy Hill. All this comment comes in the context of Englands’ failure to qualify for the 1994 World Cup but in a climate of optimism about their chances for Euro 96 with a new production of players including the Neville brothers, Robbie Fowler, Sol Campbell, Jamie Redknapp and, indeed, Gareth Southgate supporting key pillars like Tony Adams and Paul Gascoigne.

Come home, come home, come! Football coming home (x4)

< style="display:block;padding-top:63.1765%"/> A goal during a clash between Blackburn Rovers and Nottingham Forest in 1891 (Photo: Hulton Archive / Getty)

There is a dual meaning to the game in the phrase footballs coming home. First, a reference to her for Euro 96 being held in England, a return of a great race to the country that invented the game and gave it to the world. Matches were held at Wembley, Old Trafford, Anfield, Villa Park, Elland Road, Hillsborough, City Ground and St James Park.

The other meaning is even more metaphorical: a victory in the competition would bring the trophy and glory to England giving him a sense of mastery and ownership over the beautiful game he lost the first time a team outside the Native Nations began to shine. This meaning is less apparent in the 1996 original, but is relevant to the 1998 version, which refers to a competition that was not held in England.

Everyone seems to know the result, they have seen it all before They just know, they are so confident That Englands will throw it away, blow it up

This is a reference to the defensive skepticism of England fans, evident to this day.

But I know they can play because I remember Three lions in a shirt

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.6471%"/> 1966 World Cup Winners’ T-shirt worn by George Cohen, exhibited in Christies, where it went on sale in 2006 (Photo: Getty)

Songwriters think again of the badge of three lions worn by the winners of the 1966 World Cup. The three lions, as a heraldic tool, make up the wings of England, dating back to Richard Lionheart (1157-1199), whose wings described as Gules, three transient guard lions Or.

< style="display:block;padding-top:116.5854%"/>

The three lions are still in the UK royal coat of arms, twice, separated by a Scottish lion and an Irish harp.

< style="display:block;padding-top:96.7647%"/>

Jules Rimet still shines

This is the trophy they won, distributed to the World Cup winners from 1930 onwards. Originally called Victory, it was renamed after the Fifa President who inaugurated the competition.

England were the last team to win it before going home to Brazil forever in 1970 as a reward for their third victory. Before the race in England in 1966, the trophy was lost for a week before being found in a bush by a dog named Pickles. It was finally stolen in 1983 in Brazil and has never been recovered.

What is the name of the new World Cup trophy? Sadly: Fifa World Cup Trophy.

Thirty years hurt It never stopped me from dreaming

Thirty years was, at that time, the amount of time that had elapsed since England won the World Cup in 1966. It is now 52 years if England does not win, in which case the clock can be reset to zero.

So many jokes, so many jokes But all those oh-so close you get tired over the years

People are making Englands opportunities easier, but the songwriters are emotionally engaged with the prospects of the teams. Englands near mistakes, including their loss to Germany on penalties in the semi-final of Italy 90 and their meeting with Diego Maradona in the quarter-final in 1986, weigh on their minds.

But I still see that intervention by Mooret

Bobby Moore, the only England World Cup winning captain, always treated Jairzinho of the legendary 1970s Brazil squad to the edge of the box after looking carefully and choosing his moment. Meetings can not be celebrated in Brazilian play nice but England fans like them.

and when Lineker scored

Gary Linekers equalizing goal against West Germany in the 1990 semi-final. Linekers’ goal kept alive England’s chances of a first World Cup final since 1966 for a time.

Bobby who belts the ball

Charlton, not Moore, suffered a long-range strike against Mexico in 1966.

and Nobby dancing

The stiff man of England and Manchester United Nobby Stiles is playing across the field with the Jules Rimet trophy.

(Chorus) England did it, at the last minute of extra time!

We reach some more positive commentators to counter the negativity by Hansen et al at first. Commentator John Motson as David Platt scored against Belgium in Italy 1990

What a savings, Gordon Banks!

Legendary commentator David Coleman in anticipation of English goalkeeper Banks denying Pele against Brazil in 1970.

Good old England, England that could not play football! England got it in the bag!

Harry Carpenter commentator.

I know it was then, but it could be again

Nostalgia is one thing, but why can’t England repeat it? Euro 96, her arrival home! (England were knocked out, in the semifinals, by Germany.)

Football is introduced at home

The Three Lions 98

Comes home, comes home, comes, football gets home

The new version opens with the audio of England fans in the stands singing the refrain from the 1996 song, showing how he caught the zeitgeist.

The crosses of St. George are flying around me. Gareth Southgate, all of England is with you.

Commentator Jonathan Pearce sets the stage for Southgate then a defender, now the England manager rises to take the crucial penalty against Germany.

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.8235%"/> Gareth Southgate after losing his penalty (Photo: Getty)

Oh save!

Eintracht Frankfurt goalkeeper Andreas Kpke thought well when the penalties went to sudden death, leaving England out of competition.

We still believe, we still believe We still believe, we still believe

Considering the songs back to back, it is not difficult to understand what the first lines refer to: England lost again despite the pleasant humor and excellent song, but the songwriters have not lost hope, so they are again with a version of updated.

Comes home, comes home Her arrival, the footballs coming home Comes home, comes home Her arrival, the footballs coming home

Football still comes home not in terms of the competition being held in England, as the event in question in 1998 was the World Cup in France, but in a more figurative sense.

Tears for gray-clad heroes

The England team that lined up against Germany in the fatal semi-final was forced to wear a gray belt outside to avoid clashing with their arch rivals.

There are no plans for the last day Stay in bed away

< style="display:block;padding-top:68.5547%"/> England fans at Wembley in 1996 (Photo: Allsport / Getty)

We imagine ourselves back at Euro 96, with songwriters dodging the first pub or guest rooms during the Germany-Czech Republic fan and instead just letting the day go by.

It could be all Songs on the street It was almost complete It was almost so sweet

Singer-songwriters are now imagining victory that never happened, with street singing.

And now I’m singing, (Chorus) Talk about football coming home And then a night in Rome We were strong We had grown up

A surprisingly specific reference to a 1997 World Cup qualifier with Italy which ended 0-0. Facing a team that featured both Maldini and Zola, Englands fans feel they showed maturity by maintaining concentration and maintaining patience.

And now I see Ince ready for war

< style="display:block;padding-top:162.0591%"/> A bloody Paul Ince at the end of the draw in Italy (Photo: Getty)

Paul Ince from Liverpool fought hard in the Italian qualifier.

Gauze as good as before

< style="display:block;padding-top:63.3529%"/> Paul Gascoigne celebrates by scoring against Scotland in 1996 (Photo: Getty)

Mercury Paul Gascoigne, often spoken of as one of the best natural talents he has played for England, was back in his form in 1990 to 1996.

Safe shearer to score

< style="display:block;padding-top:66.6471%"/> Alan Shearer wheels away in celebration of another goal (Photo: Getty)

Alan Shearer scored five at Euro 96 and his inner form remained impressive until 1998.

And psycho shouting,

This is the famous Stuart Pearce who gets angry after scoring his penalty against Spain in the Euro 96 quarterfinals.

(Chorus) We can dance the Nobbys dance

Nobby Stiles jump back from 1966.

We could dance it in France

The World Cup was played in France in 1998. England played group games in Marseille, Toulouse and Lens before being knocked out on penalties at St Etienne.