Ever Given leaves the Suez Canal more than 3 months after the blockade





CAIRO The large container ship that disrupted global maritime traffic after blocking the Suez Canal for nearly a week in March has been launched and sailed on Wednesday after months under confiscation. The 1,400-meter-long Ever Given, which carries cargo between Asia and Europe, collided and blocked the canal lane on March 23 before re-floating six days later in a massive rescue operation. A ceremony was held at the canal to mark the departure of the Panamanian-flagged ship, and television broadcast showed that the ship eventually left after being stuck in a lake that held in the middle of the Suez Canal for months after canal authorities and shipowners negotiated a compensation deal after the six-day blockade plunged international supply chains into disarray, paralyzing one of the world’s most important waterways. Just days before the ships were released on Wednesday, it was announced that an agreement had been reached, but no details were given. “I give the permission that Ever ever granted to sail,” Suez Canal Authority Chairman Osama Rabie said at the ceremony. He added that the Suez Canal will continue to serve ships of all sizes. Khaled Abu Bakr, a lawyer for SCA, said during the ceremony that the canal authorities were committed to the terms of secrecy for what had been agreed in the negotiations with the shipowners. A spokesman for the Japanese ship owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., said in an email statement after Ever Green left that the company would continue to use the channel for its fleet and remain a “loyal customer”. The company also thanked the crew who stayed on board throughout the ordeal and acknowledged delays for those with cargo stuck on board. Journalists on a nearby boat filmed Wednesday the container ship with the Panama MV ‘Ever Given’ flag sailing along Egypt’s Suez Canal near the canal’s central city of Ismailia. Mahmoud Khaled / AFP – Getty Images Compensation is likely to focus on the cost of the rescue operation, blocking canal traffic and missing transit fees for the week that Ever provided blocked the canal. Initially, the SCA claimed $ 916 million in compensation, which dropped to $ 550 million in May due to new information about the value of shipments. At the time, SCA chief Rabie told Egyptian media that the shipowners offered $ 115 million in compensation. Both sides have publicly traded fault as to which side controlled the speed of the ship in the canal at the time of the incident, which side decided to enter the canal despite strong winds and the number of tugboats present to accompany the ship. Download NBC News app for news and policies On Tuesday, a local court formally approved a request from the Suez Canal Authority to lift the Ever Givens seizure and allow the ship to leave the canal and end its voyage to the port of Rotterdam in the Netherlands. About 12 percent of world trade flows through the Suez Canal, a narrow man-made canal that separates mainland Africa from the Asian Sinai Peninsula. The canal typically allows 50 cargo ships to pass daily between the Mediterranean and the Red Sea, providing a vital trade corridor between Europe and Asia. The blockade ever delivered had brought the mainstream global trade route to a standstill and had attracted global attention as the world watched as scavengers worked non-stop to move the stranded ship, moving large amounts of sand, with experts initially fearing it could it took a few weeks to release Hundreds of ships had to wait for the canal to be unblocked, creating a maritime traffic jam visible from space as some ships thought about taking the longest route around the Cape of Good Hope at the southern tip of South Africa. Charlene Gubash reported from Cairo, Yuliya Talmazan from London.

Associated Press contributed.

