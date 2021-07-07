Palestinian security forces escalate brutal repression campaign

Palestinian authorities in the occupied West Bank have launched a horrific campaign of repression by cracking down on peaceful protests with illegal force, targeting journalists, civil society activists and lawyers with arbitrary arrests and torture of detainees, Amnesty International said today.

Tensions in Palestine have erupted since the June 24 death in custody of prominent Palestinian critic and activist Nizar Banat. Security forces responded to the protests caused by his death with excessive force. Recently, on the evening of July 5, Palestinian security forces arrested at least 15 people, including protesters, journalists and a lawyer, after violently dispersing a peaceful rally in front of the Ballou police station in Ramallah.

Over the past two weeks, the Palestinian Authority has launched a deliberate campaign of repression, suppressing peaceful protesters and making arbitrary arrests in an attempt to instill a climate of fear and suppress dissent, said Saleh Higazi, Deputy Director for the Middle East and North Africa at Amnesty International.

President Mahmoud Abbas must order an immediate end to this horrific blow and ensure that the police and other members of the security forces are held accountable for these human rights violations. This should begin with a full, independent and impartial investigation into the death of Nizar Banat, allegedly after he was tortured, and the violent repression by Palestinian forces after that.

Preliminary autopsy results show that Nizar Banat suffered injuries and bruising in many areas of his body, including connecting marks on his ankles and rib fractures, according to of Independent Commission for Human Rights, ombudsman of Palestine. This pattern of injury indicates that he was likely to have been beaten in custody.

Attack on peaceful landing

In one of the most serious incidents of illegal force documented to date, Palestinian security forces attacked a peaceful landing in front of the Ballou police station in Ramallah on the evening of 5 July. Family members and supporters had gathered there to protest the detention of six men who had planned to take part in a peaceful demonstration in al-Manara Square in Ramallah that evening.

Police scattered the rally with a wild force by beating the protesters, dragging to the ground, sprinkling with sprayers and pulling the hair.

Shawan Jabarin, director of the human rights organization Al-Haq, witnessed the attack. He told Amnesty International: I saw police officers brutally attacking men and women there for no reason other than that they were protesting peacefully for the detention of family members and their colleagues. An elderly man, the father of a detainee, was sprayed with pepper spray on his face; the women pulled to the ground by their hair. I saw a journalist being pulled towards the police station by police officers and being severely beaten on the head and body with sticks. It was one of the ugliest, most embarrassing scenes.

First, the police tried to persuade the protesters to leave the area without giving any legitimate reason to distribute the protest. When they refused, a police vehicle arrived and announced they had 10 minutes to leave the area. A little later, dozens of police officers with rioting wearing shields, sticks, and pepper spray fell to protesters and began to attack them.

Hind Shrayedeh was among those protesting outside the police station with her three children after hearing that her husband, Ubai Aboudi, director of the Bisan Center, a research and development organization, was one of six men arrested by police. She told Amnesty International:

We were all standing on the sidewalk in front of the police station. I started cheering: you country of freedoms, not political arrests. I was the only one singing, no one else had sung anything else, there was no sign and everyone was staying calm.

Diala Ayash, a lawyer from the Justice Department, was also arrested on July 5th. She had attended the sit-in as a human rights observer when riot police officers attacked and called her name asking for her.

When they found me, I was violently pulled towards the police station by male officers, one of whom was sexually harassing me by grabbing me and hitting me in the bottom and chest, she told Amnesty International.

Both Diala Ayash and Hind Shraydeh describe how they saw police officers beating detained peaceful protesters in the head and their bodies with sticks inside the police station. At least one of them, Haitham Syaj, was hospitalized due to the injuries he received.

Now I fully understand how Nizar Banat was killed, said Hind Shraydeh.

Escalated repression

On at least six occasions, Palestinian security forces have used illegal force to disperse peaceful protests. Several protesters turned to throw stones and other objects in response to the use of force by authorities.

Amnesty International researchers present during the demonstrations on June 24, the day of Nizar Banats’s death, witnessed Palestinian security forces beating protesters and bystanders, as well as using sound grenades, tear gas and other force to disperse them. scatter them.

Palestinian security forces several in civilian clothes – also attacked peaceful protesters on June 26 and 27, including beating protesters with wooden sticks, sticks, using pepper spray and seizing the cell phones of people trying to film the events.

On June 26, shortly after the initial dispersal of the protest, groups of plainclothes men also began attacking demonstrators and bystanders. Some were believed to be members of the security forces and others individuals affiliated with the Fatah political party. On June 27, protesters were attacked by plainclothes men again before they had time to gather properly. In both cases, women were particularly targeted, many of them journalists, including sexual assaults.

Palestinian police failed to intervene to protect protesters from these attacks.

On July 3, hundreds of Palestinians gathered in Ramallah for a peaceful demonstration against President Mahmoud Abbas. Security officers arrested Ghassan al-Saadi, a vocal critic of the Palestinian Authority, as he was walking home after the protest. During his arrest they punched, kicked and beat him with sticks.



The Palestinian Authority must not be allowed to continue to commit uncontrolled abuses. EU, US and UK member states should immediately suspend security and military assistance to the Palestinian security forces and police until accountability and respect for human rights are ensured. Saleh Higazi, Amnesty International



Three activists, Jihad Abdou, Izz Al-Din Zoul and Salem Al-Katsh, taking part in a peaceful demonstration against the detention of Ghassans in front of the Ramallah court complex the next day were also arrested. All were charged with internal strife and insulting authorities under the repressive cybercrime law.

