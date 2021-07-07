Didi co-founders lose $ 1.5 billion in two days – Top International News





1. US Markets Expect Fed Meeting Minutes Shares in the U.S. market are trading near uptrends at all times as traders wait minutes from the Federal Reserve meeting. Investors are also looking at data on stimulus and interest rate changes to see how inflation rates will be kept under control, while likely to result as a non-event. The market is trying to stabilize after yesterday’s random fall. The Nasdaq reached an all-time high in today’s opening but fell. Stoxx Europe up 0.64%

Dow Jones up 0.15%

NASDAQ decreased by 0.22% 2. Didi co-founders lose $ 1.5 billion in two days Didi co-founders Cheng Wei and Jean Liu lost $ 1.2 billion (Rs 8,970 harvest) and $ 300 million (Rs 2,242 harvest) in just two days, respectively, a subsequent effect of removing applications from China. The stock fell more than 30% over the past five days. The decline began after China’s decision to open an investigation and remove the app from stores over the Mega US IPO drama. 3. Emperor seeking ranking in Singapore The largest alcoholic beverage firm in the Philippines –Reich is considering registering in Singapore and raising $ 742 million (Rs 5,547 crop). This will be the second list of the company after Mania, Philippines. The emperor is controlled by Global Alliance Group and products are available in 55 countries. 4 Yandex To Launch Electric Scooter In Russia Russian giant Yandex on Wednesday announced plans to start renting electric scooter services in Moscow, Russia. The company said demand is growing in the city and the service will launch on Yandex. Go to the app soon. Moving towards electric vehicles is good for any country. 5. Amazon shares bring Jeff Bezoss’s fortune to $ 211 billion Jeff Bozo’s fortune reaches a record $ 211 billion (Rs 1,577,414 corsets) as the Amazon share rises in the Pentagon canceling its cloud computing contract with rival Microsoft Corp. The rally raised Bezoss’s fortune by $ 8.4 billion (Rs 62,797). 6. Saudi Aramco plans to raise tens of billions of dollars Saudi Aramco has said it plans to raise billions of dollars by selling more shares in its businesses. The world’s largest oil company has already raised $ 12.4 billion (92 92,700 crops) by selling rights to oil pipelines to a group of investors three months ago. Aramco aims to generate billions of double-digit dollars over the coming years, according to Abdulaziz Al Gudaimi, senior vice president of corporate development. The company plans to increase spending plans while cutting debt and paying $ 75 billion in dividends to the Saudi Government. 7. South Korea and the Netherlands Extend the Chip Production Agreement South Korea and the heads of state of the Netherlands have agreed to expand cooperation in manufacturing and trying to make the most of the current shortage of global semiconductors. The lack of semiconductors has become a major political concern as the US and China try to expand safe sand supply chains for critical component across modern electronics. In 2020, Korean giant Samsung’s market share in the worldwide semiconductor industry was 12.4% with Dutch company ASML also holding a significant market share. 8. Binance CEO defends his firm amid regulatory investigations Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao has said his company has not solved everything properly and blamed the firms’ problems on rapid growth. We are learning and improving every day. We hope to clarify and reiterate our commitment to partner with regulators in a recent blog post. The exchange, the worlds largest by reported turnover has been under regulatory oversight worldwide by the US, the UK in Thailand and Japan. 9. Crude oil falls with OPEC + uncertainty Oil prices fell sharply once again as the dollar strengthened and the argument between Saudi Arabia and the UAE. West Texas Crude has fallen as much as 3% in early trading in New York. OPEC + uncertainty has shaken crude oil prices in recent days, as we have discussed here

