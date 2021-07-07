International
Wyoming will virtually host the Flying Flight International Film Festival | tidings
The CHEYENNE Flying Flight International Film Festival, coming virtually across Wyoming starting July 15, features 10 films, 6- to 16 minutes long, from all over the globe showcasing passion, lifestyle and culture. of fly fishing.
Once you have logged in, entry to the movie will be given for seven days.
In addition to movies, there will be gifts for fly fishing products and other promotions at the event.
The event is sponsored by the National Sports Library and Museum, Middleburg, Virginia.
One entrant will be selected to win the 2021 Grand Prix lottery consisting of flight equipment provided by the sponsors of the International Fisheries Film Festival and worth thousands of dollars.
The total viewing time of the IF4 virtual film festival is 115 minutes, said Chris Bird, the festival producer.
Among the films that will be shown are:
n Turbo Giants, by InTents Media: An adventure in the Seychelles off the coast of Africa in search of an extremely large trevally giant.
n The Art of Flight Flight, by Bluff Line Media and is the winner of the inaugural Stimmie Award. Stimmies are introduced by Fly Fusion Magazine to encourage and reward flight movie makers by pilots from previously unknown filmmakers. The film profiles artist Brooke Belohlaveks’ passion for fly fishing and painting.
n The Wanderer, 2021 IF4 Original: Where to go to escape? Trip to a sanctuary in the heart of Rocky Mountain West.
n Tuna Fuerte, by PopFizz Productions: A group of fly fishing friends embark on a journey to Colombia in search of the tuna that calls those waters home.
Others include Raising Ghosts, a steel-headed odyssey; Baltics, confusing with Baltic salmon; and Adult in the Rainbows, the story of a fly-fishing family sailing in early parenting.
Established in 2011, the Flying Flight International Film Festival is a film event about the inclusion and spread of fly fishing. Comprised of short and feature-length films produced by professional filmmakers from all over the globe, IF4 shows the passion, lifestyle and culture of fly fishing. The films have attracted the attention of Englishmen all over the world.
