ST Wins Global Award for New Reader Information, Parenting and Education News and Top Stories





SINGAPORE – Treating children as ambassadors for spreading the Covid-19 pandemic myths and teaching them personal responsibility through games were among the approaches that helped The Straits Times weekly elementary school Little Red Dot receive a global award. He received a Gold Journalism Award, one of the categories in the 2021 Global Youth News and Media Award This year’s award recognizes excellence in Covid-19 pandemic coverage for children ages 12 and up. Five gold awards were given in this category, with others going to News-O-Matic from the United States, Die Zeit from Germany, Kompas.com from Indonesia and Borneavisen from Denmark. Initiatives from other gold award winners included News-O-Matic giving children acting as young reporters the opportunity to ask science and medicine experts and Die Zeit by organizing a joint art project with the International Museum of Art Children in Oslo, Norway, to collect pandemic-related artwork from children around the world. Seven silver awards were also given, for CBC Kids News and Teaching Kids News, both from Canada, Kid Scoop and NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, both from the US, RTV Infodrom from Slovenia, Breaking News from the UK and STV Lilla Aktuellt from Sweden. This year’s winners were selected from 23 shortlisted entries, with entries from around the world, organizers said. The ST Schools team behind Little Red Dot created content for readers ages 10 to 12 to play a role in combating misinformation about Covid-19 and spreading awareness within their families and communities. An example of this was a “Choose Your Adventure” game that taught about the impact of the small choices you make about the pandemic. Readers read illustrated scenarios related to Covid-19 and chose how they would react – for example, if they went to a family reunion while feeling unwell – to any choice that led to a new scenario. The jury said: “We want The Straits Times to keep in touch while promoting social sustainability and seeing children as powerful health ambassadors in their families. The ‘Choose Your Adventure’ game was a really innovative way to explain right and wrong choices without preaching “. Said Warren Fernandez, Editor-in-Chief of Singapore Press Holdings’ English / Malay / Tamil Media Group and editor of ST: “Our ST Schools team has worked hard over the years to help make the day’s major news events meaningful and relevant to our new audiences in innovative ways.They have garnered many international awards and this is another appreciation of their efforts to connect and continue to engage our younger readers to help them make sense of the rapidly changing world in which they are growing “ ST School Editor, Mrs. Serene Luo, said: “The last 1 years have been challenging for everyone, even children. When it comes to big issues, so often, children are left out. “We wanted to empower them with information, to explain what was going on around them, so that they could take this house to their families, their parents, their grandparents. When children are taught to adults, adults listen. “ This is the ST Global Team’s second global award for its pandemic-related content, tailored to a new audience. Last year, she took first place in the best initiative in response to the Covid-19 category in the global / national brand group at the International News Media Association Global Media Awards. For more information about Straits Times student publications, write to [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.straitstimes.com/singapore/parenting-education/st-wins-global-award-for-young-reader-outreach The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos