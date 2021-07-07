International
Biden DOJ renews pressure for Assange extradition – National & International News – WED 7Jul2021
The DOJ will appeal the judge block in the UK for Assange’s extradition. TX GOP returns to cross voter restrictions. The Haitian president was assassinated at his home.
NATIONAL NEWS
Biden DOJ renews pressure for Assange’s extradition
Activists have speculated that President Biden will continue his efforts under former President Trump to extradite Wikileaks founder Julian Assange to the United States to face espionage allegations in the US. Many of the allegations stem from the publication of classified documents. by Wikileaks in 2010, when Biden was VP under President Obama. The documents included U.S. diplomatic cables, which caused considerable international embarrassment to the U.S. political institution. Also included were documents relating to U.S. war crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan, including the infamous “collateral killing” video.
Earlier this year, a British judge banned Assange from being extradited to the United States due to deteriorating mental health. The judge expressed concern that Assange was a danger to himself and that the prospects of extradition and imprisonment in the US could push him to commit suicide.
Since Biden took office, the U.S. Department of Justice has shown no signs of ending their pursuit of Assange. Now, the British High Court has given DOJ permission to appeal the decision.
Meanwhile, Assange remains locked up in the Belmarsh high security prison in London. Stella Moris, Assange’s fiancée and mother of his two sons continues the campaign for his release.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
TX GOP lawmakers return to cross voter restrictions
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has set a list of priorities for the returning state legislature. Among them is the passage of restrictive voting laws that barely lost approval when Democrats held a departure at the end of the last session.
As the Democrats’ non-quorum strategy gets stuck in the bill, stakes in the issue have increased. A recent ruling by the U.S. Supreme Court significantly raised barriers to any challenge to restrictive voting laws. In particular, the court ruling abrogated the power of the Voting Rights Act to oppose voting restrictions that disproportionately burden minorities.
However, prominent Republican lawmakers in Texas have already walked behind two of the most controversial provisions of the previous bill. One of these was the ban on Sunday morning voting, when many black voters vote after leaving the church. The second would have made it easier for election officials to overturn election results if there were allegations of voter fraud.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
The Haitian president was assassinated at his home
At 1 a.m. local time this morning, unknown assailants entered the home of Haitian President Jovenel Mose, 48, killing him and wounding his wife. Mose has been in office since 2017 but has faced repeated protests and calls to leave. The political unrest in the country has come to a boil in recent weeks.
Haitian officials say the attackers were “foreigners speaking English and Spanish”. They are supposed to be foreign as the official languages of Haiti are Creole and French. Some reports describe a group of men dressed in black who may have posed as agents of the US DEA.
Haiti’s interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph has declared a state of emergency. This order prohibits meetings and allows members of the military to serve as enforcers. But Joseph’s authority to maintain order is somewhat lenient after Mose had appointed Ariel Henry to be prime minister this week. Henry has not sworn.
Years of turmoil
The assassination is a culmination of years of political and social chaos in the country. Haiti was never recovered from the devastating 2010 earthquake. The island’s notoriously corrupt political class failed miserably in its efforts to resolve the resulting economic and social crises.
After coming to power in 2017 in a belated and highly contested election, Mose vowed to establish order and prosperity on the island. Mose claimed that his efforts had been thwarted by powerful island oligarchs who had conspired to overthrow him. As of January last year, Mose had ruled by decree after dissolving most of Parliament due to election delays.
In February this year, Mose announced the arrest of 20 people, including a judge and a police inspector general, for plotting to kill him. An appeals court later dismissed the charges and acquitted the conspirators.
Click here for the full story (opens in new tab).
