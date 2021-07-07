International
10 Ways A FIU Online Degree Boosts Career | FIU News
Education changes lives. Beenshte said the decision to pursue a college degree is an investment. For some, investing offers immediate benefits and for others it can help in many professional ways.
These students and alumni show how the decision to pursue a FIU degree – 100 percent online – helped them achieve their goals.
1. Job safety
Happy Virtue ’18 –integration program manager, network deployment integration in Crown Castle—was responsible for the 5G infrastructure used for the 2020 Super Bowl in Miami. He says his own MS in Engineering Management: Enterprise Systems offers great confidence.
“All my work was based on what I learned to get my degree at FIU. “I would never have been able to produce the level of detail and quality in my work if I had not taken courses within my engineering management program,” he says.
Many FIU schools and colleges offer internships for students who may have the opportunity to turn a temporary position into a permanent one. This is the case for Master of Health Services Administration alumnus Shahid Ullah ’19.
“I started as an intern who stood out for John Knox’s COO and got hired as a top-level manager. FIU has a reputation for producing good healthcare professionals,” says Ullah, who is now a senior accountant. for John Knox Village, Florida.
4. Set an example
As a single mother, Chelsea Bermudez knew she had to set an example for her daughter who often talked about her future and what it would look like.
“The conversation made me reevaluate my education,” she admits. Bermudez ’21 will continue his studies at FIU; it was recently accepted online Master of Arts in Latin American and Caribbean Studies for the fall term 2021.
5. Career change
Dr. Tamelia Lakraj-Edwards ’21 decided to increase her medical career with Master of Public Health degrees to help more patients.
“There is a difference in being in an office and treating patients and only reaching 20 to 35 people a day despite the opportunity to work with an entire population. “I wanted to pursue my MPH degree to make a bigger impact and treat more people at the same time,” says Dr. Lakraj-Edwards.“I am learning to be a liaison and advocate for every person in a community through integrative and value-based care for greater impact.”
6. Global mindset
FIU works hard to provide its students with a global view through it Global Learning Medalion Program. According to Alex Martinez Riviera ’20, a recipient of the Global Medal of Learning, one reason the FIU offers a global view is because of its location.
“FIU is in Miami, which is a melting pot of culture and communication, and you get the ‘scent’ of Miami from professors, which you don’t get from other universities,” he says. Major in International Relations and writer contributing to aviation for kapitenjetson.com.
7. Flexible for life balance
Online learning offers flexibility for life balance. For Theodore Moore ’14, who followed his Master’s degree in Internet Hospitality Management, this aspect helped him to continue his professional path.
“What spoke to me most about FIU was the curriculum and the introduction of eight-week courses for each class. This worked well with my schedule and lifestyle. “I could have the flexibility I needed to make deadlines, and I could also be successful with my career and other interests,” says Moore, style director at the AC Hotel in Fort Lauderdale.
8. Marketability
When Alexander Melcon ’15 started looking for his first position in Miami after graduation, he discovered he had a keen interest in master’s degree in engineering management. Currently, he is a health and wealth business analyst at ADP.
“Master’s degree from FIU – I note that a master’s degree is very valuable. You stand out from the crowd. This degree intrigued many managers when I was interviewing. It is not your typical MBA. “The degree of engineering management set me apart,” he says.
9. Advancement
For some graduates, like Hollie Gow ’08, a degree is a catalyst for career and lifelong learning.
“The fully online RN at BSN “The degree program laid the foundation for the rest of my career,” she says. Gow continued her studies to earn her doctoral degree in nursing practice (DNP) and is currently the director of professional nursing practice standards for the Miami Cancer Institute at Baptist Hospital.
10. Build skills and smooth communication
With online learning, students need support from family and friends, says Alshima Shuaib, who thanks her parents and mentors. However, Shuaib appreciates its online program for being able to perfect communication strategies, especially essential in a remote work world. A current Master of Public Health student, Shuaib says that with Career Commitment microbredential program offered to FIU public health students, it developed applicable and vital skills.
“The thing I liked most about the program, apart from the hard skills, were the soft skills I learned. “Communication is more important now than ever,” says Shuaib. “The program prepared and allowed me to apply what I learned and integrate it with my on-the-job training.”
