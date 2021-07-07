Estrella brothers and sisters continue to rise in the world of wrestling | News, Sports, Work

Nanea Estrella has apparently always been ready to show her best on the wrestling mat. Her brother Kainalu knows it first hand.

Nanea, a four-time state champion from Lahainaluna High School, was banned from competing collegially during her first season at Menlo College in the 2020-21 school year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, with her extremely unusual non-conventional first year in books, her career seems ready to take off in a big way very soon.

As the UWW Junior Nationals 2020 champion with 55 kilograms, a crown she won in November, she will compete for a place on the United States national team in the World Senior Team Test scheduled for September 3-5 in a country that has not yet been announced.

The winners of that tournament will make up the American team that will compete in the World Senior Championships in Oslo, Norway, October 2-10.

With pandemic destruction in her original college plans, Estrella has been a nearby nomad for over a year.

“I’ve been kind of everywhere, I think.” she said.

Kainalu Estrella is entering his junior year of admission to Utah Valley University, a member of wrestling at the Big 12 Conference. Kainalu, the first NCAA Division option from the Maui Interscholastic League since Baldwin graduate Grant Nakamura graduated at Iowa State in 2004, hopes to challenge for a me 133 starting spot for UVU in 2021-22.

“I feel like I’m on a level now that I can compete with these guys at that level,” said Kainalu, a four-time MIL champion for Lahainaluna and state champion at 132 in 2018.

He has a 16-28 record in his first three seasons at UVU.

“It was a big step that came from being the state champion in Hawaii to defeat at this level,” Tha Kainalu. “I really did not know what to expect when I did the dance. “It was a big learning curve.”

However, he never lost his optimism in the sport. He has a degree in software engineering and recently started a minor in business management and has two years left to qualify.

“There are opportunities before me,” he said. “And I have the opportunity to become the best opportunity I can be and prove myself at the highest level.”

While her brother has been entrenched at UVU for three years, Nanea Estrella had several decisions to make when her first collegiate season was interrupted by Menlo College officials.

“When I was ready to go to school, I was faced with a choice because our school did not have any accommodation on campus and everything,” she said. “I was faced with the choice of going to school, just going to California and living with some teammates or going to Idaho, where one of my club teams is – American Falls Wrestling Club – and train with them for nationals.

“I would be training in California, but it would not have been the same kind of training and I would not have competed. I wanted to compete in youth national teams, so I ended up making the choice to go to Idaho. “

She went to Idaho in September, trained for a few months, and got up for the junior national team meeting in Nebraska. But four hours away from Idaho, she encountered a storm that closed roads in Wyoming. She was soon forced to change her itinerary and headed to Salt Lake City, where she booked a flight to Omaha, Neb. – Last minute change in plans required three connecting flights, each of which was delayed.

“I did it on time, I gained weight” Tha Nanea. However, her club coach had not been so lucky and was stuck with no chance of reaching the tournament on time.

“I didn’t have a coach in my corner, so I was really stressed about finding one because I didn’t know anyone,” Tha Nanea. So, about two minutes before my first game, I got a text from my coach back in Idaho and he said, ‘Go back and tap that guy on the shoulder next to you and tell him to be your coach.’ “

She did just that and Bill Mitchell, whose shoulder she touched, sat in her corner for all of her matches and led him to the junior national team crown.

“I said, ‘Hello. My coach told me to train you, now I’m on the mat, “” Kujtoi Nanea. “So I turned around and ran to the mat. I had a complete stranger training me in my corner. He knew my coach from Idaho – that was nice. Kind It was, sort of, a very strange experience. I had a difficult first match, but I withdrew and won all my matches. ”

Nanea Estrella was named the winner of the Tricia Saunders High School Excellence Award in May 2020, an honor from the National Hall of Fame and the Museum of Wrestling – the award recognizes the high school female opportunities of excellence for their excellence in wrestling, scholastic achievement, citizenship, and community service.

After the odyssey to reach Nebraska, she was finally a national champion.

“It felt so good, that it was such a long title in creation,” she said. “I was waiting for it forever and winning it, I also qualified myself a place for the World Senior Team Tests.”

She took online classes for the first semester of her college experience and when the school opened in January, she went to live in Menlo.

Before that and after winning the junior national team crown, she stayed with Kainalu in Utah for a month, until mid-December.

Last month, she fought in the world junior and under-23 team rehearsals. She was fifth in the youth division and third in the U23 division, which qualified her for a national place in that age division.

“I have a title to be on the national team and I can go compete internationally under Team USA,” she said. “I still do not understand my schedule for this.”

Nanea also watched her Waipuilani cousin Estrella-Beauchamp compete in the U.S. Olympic Games in March after the Baldwin graduate won a NAIA title for Midland University. Estrella-Beauchamp will also compete in the World Senior Team Tests.

Nanea Estrella clearly has great things in mind.

“I’m super, very excited,” Tha Estrella. “I know this is the level I need to be if I want to think about being one day at the Olympics. And I am so happy to be able to enter that world at the beginning of my Olympic journey.

“This experience will be super, very valuable to me because it will teach me a bunch of lessons.”

Kainalu Estrella has no doubt his little sister will be great.

“She is an animal,” he said. “She’s pretty mentally strong when it comes to those situations when she just goes there and just competes.”

His little sister has impressed him for many years, and this trend is only growing now.

“I’m really excited to see him. “It will be really interesting to see him compete at the college level.” he said. “Her situation last year was kind of sporadic and she was kind of – I don’t mean homeless – but she was kind of noisy up here on the Continent.

“She did not approach a consistent training schedule until January. She was able to find success even without having a steady season of development. “

Nanea was in Orem, Utah, last month with her brother when a large group of young Maui wrestlers competed in the Western States Championships. Estrella brothers and sisters helped train the group as they competed.

“I definitely had to make some major character developments during this time,” Tha Nanea. “I had to learn a lot and grow really fast, moving in this fast-paced world, especially with where I am and where I want to be. I definitely had to grow up a little and learn a lot of lessons about relationships with people, and relationships with friends and family, and also remember where I came from and the people who supported me. “

* Robert Collias is at [email protected]