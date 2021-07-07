International News – July 9, 2021 – Philadelphia Gay News

Spain you

LGBT + people flooded the streets of Barcelona, ​​Madrid and other Spanish cities on the night of July 5 to protest the murder of the hate crime of a gay man. They chanted slogans and waved rainbow banners and flags.

According to state television network RTVE, the victim, referred to only by his first name, Samuel, was a 24-year-old nursing assistant. He was beaten by several men near a gay club in the early hours of July 4 in the city of A Coruna in northern Spain. The group of men also shouted homophobic insults. Samuel died at the hospital.

Jose Minones, a local government representative in the region where A Coruna is located, wrote on Twitter that police were working to find out what happened and bring the perpetrators to justice.

The response to the wave of phobic LGBT hatred that ended Samuel’s life in A Coruna is overwhelming, wrote on Twitter the left-wing Podemos party that rules in collaboration with the ruling Socialists.

According to the Spanish Ministry of the Interior, 278 hate crimes related to sexual orientation or gender identity were reported in Spain in 2019, an increase of 8.6% compared to last year. But the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights notes that only a small number of hate crimes are reported to the police.

GEORGE

Following an attack on the Pride March offices in the small country of Georgia, which borders Turkey, an LGBT + activist told local media, “I’m happy to be alive.

An investigation is under way into violence against LGBT + activists and journalists after protesters attacked offices on July 4th ahead of a planned Pride March in the capital Tbilisi.

The Pride March with Dignity event was canceled after violent protesters attacked and looted the offices of the event organizers.

On July 1, activists began five days of LGBT + Pride celebrations. The march was scheduled for July 5 in central Tbilisi. There was widespread public outrage over the planned march by church leaders and conservatives who said the event had no place in Georgia.

Georgia’s Interior Ministry said in a statement that activists had been warned before the march that there could be violence and urged people not to attend the event due to the scale of counter-protests planned by opposition groups.

The ministry also said it condemns acts motivated by violence, including any form of violence against media representatives. We call on citizens gathered on the streets of the capital to respect law and order, adhere to the just demands of the police and to protest on any issue within the framework of the law, the statement said.

The ministry said it had launched an investigation into the destruction of property carried out in the offices of two LGBT + groups, the Shame Movement and Tbilisi Pride.

The ministry also launched a special investigation into media violence that reported positively on LGBT + activists and illegal interference in their professional activities.

Tbilisi Pride director Giorgio Tabagari told CNN in a statement that his team had to be evacuated to different locations on six different occasions on July 5 due to violent threats, adding that in some cases he feared for his life. his.

I faced three major incidents .. where I could have died. The experiences we had were very crazy … I am happy to be alive, said Tabagari. We had a complete failure of the state today.

Video footage posted by LGBT + activists showed anti-LGBT protesters climbing into the organizers’ building to reach the balcony where they tore down rainbow flags and were seen entering the Tbilisi Pride office.

Other footage showed a journalist with a bloody mouth and nose and a man on a scooter riding towards reporters on the street.

LGBT + activists have condemned the violence and blamed the country’s prime minister for using irresponsible language before the event.

On Twitter, the Giorgio Gogia campaign wrote, Violent right-wing mobs backed by [the] Church and encouraged by [an] The highly irresponsible statement of the Prime Minister @GharibashviliGe gathered in the center of Tbilisi to prevent the Pride March, attacking journalists and breaking into the Pride office.

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili had previously said he viewed the Pride March as unreasonable and that he would risk civil confrontation, according to local media reports Civil Georgia.

MALAYSIA

Malaysia is demanding stricter Sharia law against promoting LGBT lifestyles.

On July 2, a Malaysian government task force proposed changes to Sharia law that would allow legal action against social media users for insulting Islam and promoting the LGBT lifestyle. Sodom and same-sex acts are illegal under Islamic law in Muslim-majority Malaysia.

In a statement, Ahmad Marzuk Shaary, deputy minister in charge of religious affairs, said changes to Sharia criminal law were proposed in response to social media posts celebrating the LGBT community as part of Pride Month in June.

We have found that certain parties uploaded statuses and graphics that insult Islam on social media in their efforts to promote the LGBT lifestyle, he said.

Malay Muslims make up more than 60% of the Malaysian population.

Malaysia has a two-tier legal system, with Islamic criminal and family laws applicable to Muslims in addition to civil law.

Ahmad Marzuk said the newly proposed Sharia laws would allow law enforcement agencies to take action against any Muslim who insults the religion of Islam and commits other Sharia crimes using network equipment, network services or application services.

The government task force, which aims to address LGBT issues, will also identify restrictions faced by officials in taking action and produce guidelines for handling complaints, he added.

The task force includes representatives from the Islamic Development Department, the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia, the Attorney General’s Office and the police.

Intolerance of the LGBT community in Malaysia has escalated in recent years, with arrests and convictions of gay men in prison, canonization and fines for same-sex acts.