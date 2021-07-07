The local artist will host an international shadow puppet festival online





VISTA Possession of world-class puppets telling seductive shadow stories will be shown in full screen from July 9-11 at Shadows Across the Globe, a virtual festival of puppet and shadow stories. Tania Yager, co-founder and CEO of Vista-based Twisted Heart Puppetworks, will host the inaugural three-day international event, including talks with an international puppet proposal including Claudia Six (Austria), Richard Bradshaw (Australia) and Geoffrey Cormier (USA) and many others. Each day contains one shows for all ages from 9am to 11pm Starting July 10th, there will be an adult show from 5-7pm. Shadow puppet shows are free, but those interested in taking classes or listening to artists can sign up for $ 20 – $ 30. The event will also be broadcast on the Shadows Across the Globe page at Facebook and YouTube. There have been many puppet festivals online, but no one has made one that is geared towards this ancient form of shadow doll, Yager said. We have these global artists with big names. Most recognize shadow dolls in their simplest forms, such as a barking bird or dog. But Yager and other artists present a range of complex shadow dolls using a variety of methods. Yager started the doll in the shadows seven years ago and later formed the Twisted Heart Doll. Yager also made a short film to take advantage of Vistas Twisted Horn Mead and Cider. This is a basic move and they were trying to see what kind of audience they are good at, Yager said. I do a lot of different doll arts, but the shadow doll is my favorite. As for art, Yager said it is believed to date back to ancient China. According to Yager, the first story tells the story of an emperor who lost his wife. In an attempt to elevate the mood, a member of the royal court used his hands to project a shadow image of the imperial woman on the wall. The plan worked and the shadow image illuminated the condition of the emperors, Yager said. Uncleshte unclear if he was interacting with the shadow, Yager said. It’s the first shadow art tale. Every culture around the world has its own form with a very specific aesthetic. Yager said the art form introduces intricate objects or pieces of paper to create shadows from a light source. And in the modern world, Yager said contemporary artists are pushing the boundaries and finding creative ways to enhance and diversify performances and audiences.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thecoastnews.com/local-artist-to-host-international-shadow-puppet-festival-online/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos