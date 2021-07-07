



MORRISTOWN, NJ, July 7, 2021 / PRNewswire-PRWeb / – International Financial Executives (FEI), the association elected CFO and other senior finance executives, announced today the election of a new list of executive officers and members of the Board of Directors for the fiscal year. effective July 1, 2021. Kevin T. McBride, VP, Finance, Chief Accounting Officer and Corporate Auditor of Intel Corporation, will serve as the national Chairman of the Board. He joined the FEI in 2012 and served on several of the FEI Technical Committees, including the Corporate Reporting Committee, before being elected to the Board as Director in 2017. McBride served as Secretary of the Association before taking on the role of Deputy Chairman. Additional officials elected for fiscal year 2021-2022 include: Bret Lawson will serve as Vice President. He has been a member of the FEI since 2009 and has held numerous leadership roles before serving as President of the FEI Arizona from 2012-2013. Lawson was elected to the Board as Director in 2016 and has served as the Association’s Treasurer for the past two years. Alice Jolla, Chief Accounting Officer and Vice President of Corporate Finance, Corporate Finance, and Microsoft Corporation Services, will serve as the Association’s Treasurer. She joined the FEI in 2011 and has participated in the FEI Corporate Reporting Committee as well as various subgroups for the Commission, including the Leasing Working Group. Jolla has served as Secretary of the Association for the past two years. Paul Hensley, Senior Vice President of Finance, CFO and Treasurer of HOLT CAT, will serve as Secretary of the Association. Since joining in 2004 and has served on the Board of Directors of the Financial Education and Research Foundation, as well as their Audit Committee. Prior to his election to the Board as Director in 2018, Hensley served in various positions on the San Antonio FEI Board. Andreas Rothe will serve as the immediate Chairman of the past. Since joining the FEI in 2000, he has held various leadership roles for the FEI New Jersey, and was elected to the Board as Director in 2016. “On behalf of the association, I am pleased to welcome these outstanding individuals in their newly appointed roles. As an organization we are extremely fortunate to have such knowledgeable and passionate leaders serving on the Board of Directors of this year, “he said Andrej Suskavcevic, CAE, President and CEO of International Executive Finance and the Foundation for Financial Education and Research. “Their commitment and contributions are vital as we continue to advance the mission of FEI education, career development, advocacy and research on behalf of all financial professionals.” In addition, twelve professionals will serve as members of the FEI Board of Directors: Michael Bryant Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer National State Association Accounting Boards (NASBA) FEI Nashville Maggie Martensen CFO – VP Finance Jesus Cristo Rey High School FEI Chicago Frank Cesario Senior Financial Officer CTI Industries Corporation FEI Chicago Me O’Brien Senior Financial Officer Walker-Miller Energy Services FEI Detroit Heather Cole Executive Coach / Business Analysis Advisor Lodestar Solutions, Inc. FEI Tampa Bay Sri Ramamoorti Associate Professor, Accounting University of Dayton FEI Dayton Vince Greene directory General Motors Company FEI Detroit Arlene Schwartz FEI New York City Mary Hoeltzel Senior Vice President, Chief Tax Officer and Global Officer Cigna FEI Philadelphia Caroline Sullivan Senior Vice President and Corporate Auditor Moody’s Corporation FEI New York City Burri Shawn Senior Director, Global Center for Rental Expertise Walmart Amy Thuener Vice President, Chief Accountant Alphabet Inc. / Google Inc. FEI Silicon Valley About FEI Executive Executives International (FEI) is the leading advocate for corporate financial management views. Its members holding positions as Chief Financial Officer, Chief Accounting Officer, Auditor, Treasurer and Tax Manager in companies from every major industry. FEI enhances members’ professional development through peer networks, career management services, conferences, research and publications. Members participate in the activities of more than 65 chapters in the US FEI located in Morristown, NJ. Visit http://www.financialexressives.org for more information. Media contact Lili DeVita, FEI, 973.765.1021, [email protected] Claudine Cornelis, Crimson Communicates, 845.424.6342, [email protected] BURIMI FEI

