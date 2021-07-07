Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

The last:

The head of emergencies for the World Health Organization is urging governments to exercise “extreme caution” in completely removing restrictions aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19, warning that transmission will increase as countries open.

Dr. Asked during a WHO press conference to respond to Britain’s decision this week to ease restrictions despite rising charges, Michael Ryan says “every country is now lifting restrictions in one way or another” with the hope of achieving a balance between a return to normalcy and the need to control the virus as vaccinations increase.

“The transmission will increase when you open it,” Ryan said, because not everyone has been vaccinated and there remains uncertainty as to how vaccination inhibits transmission.

Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO technical director at COVID-19, says that several factors were the direction of the broadcast:

Behavior of the coronavirus and its variants.

Social mixing.

Reduced social measures.

Uneven and unequal distribution of vaccines.

“The virus is telling us now that it is flourishing,” she said. “This is not theoretical.”

The UK, meanwhile, registered 32,548 confirmed cases on Wednesday, the highest level since Jan. 23, as the government prepares to lift all remaining blocking restrictions in England.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson speaks during the Prime Minister's Questions at the London House of Commons on Wednesday.

For most of the spring, new infections were below 5,000 per day. But the advent of the more contagious delta variant, first identified in India, has likely caused an increase in cases.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid says the cases could reach a daily high of 100,000 this summer, a level of infection not reached during previous waves of the virus.

The government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson hopes that the rapid spread of vaccines has created a wall of immunity that will limit the number of hospitalizations and deaths.

What is happening all over Canada

As of 5:18 p.m. ET On Wednesday, Canada reported 1,418,565 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 5,499 considered active. National deaths were 26,385. More than 40.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far nationwide, according to the CBC vaccine tracker.

INBritish Columbia, there were 59 new cases and no deaths were reported on Wednesday.

Saskatchewanreported one death Wednesday and 53 new cases, after announcing that 50 percent of its eligible population is now fully vaccinated.

In Atlantic Canada, there were no new cases reported inNewfoundland and Labrador, New Brunswick orPrince Edward IslandWednesday.New Scotlandreported a.

Across the North on Wednesday, there were no new cases reported in Nunavut or Northwestern territories.Health officials at Yukonhad not provided any updated information for the day.

IN Quebec, health officials on Wednesday reported an additional death and 103 new cases of COVID-19.

Ontarioon Wednesday announced194 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths. The update came a day after the provincial senior doctor called all qualified young people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before returning to school in September. Dr. Kieran Moore said Tuesday that classes in Ontario schools will take place in less than two months with the goal of holding more classes.

A staff member packs items in the mobile health unit, also known as a field hospital, at Toronto Sunnybrook Hospital on Wednesday.

IN Manitoba, officials reported two deaths and 71 new cases on Wednesday, as the government said new public health orders COVID-19 would come next week. The announcement comes after Manitoba exceeded vaccination targets, including 50 percent of people aged 12 and over who had both doses of a vaccine.

INAlberta, health officials reported two additional deaths and 33 new cases of COVID-19.

What is happening around the world

New York warned of a return from the COVID-19 pandemic honoring the first responses, but CBC’s Chris Reyes says not everyone is ready to open things up so quickly. (Brendan McDermid / Reuters) 3:49

As of Wednesday afternoon, more than 184.8 million COVID-19 cases had been reported worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University tracking tool. The reported number of global deaths stood at more than 3.9 million.

INEurope, The Centers for Disease Control in Germany says the delta variant has become dominant and continues to spread rapidly. The Robert Koch Institute says that according to its latest analysis, 59 percent of new infections were caused by the delta by the end of last month. The center says the delta variant had doubled within a week.

A French government spokesman also says the coronavirus is gaining ground again because of the delta variant. He says cases rose by 20 per cent from last week in France and warned against the risk of a new “rapid” peak in infections.

A woman reacts after receiving a dose of the Russian Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination center at Gostiny Dvor in Moscow on Wednesday as the country deals with an increase in cases.

INAsia-Pacific region, Japan is considering banning all spectators from the Olympics, with authorities expected to declare a state of emergency for Tokyo to contain infections 16 days before the Games begin.

Authorities in Turkmenistan, a secret Central Asian country that has not officially reported any coronavirus infections, have made COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for all adults.

Twelve Indian government ministers resigned on Wednesday, hours before an expected reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s cabinet aimed at renewing its image following widespread criticism of its treatment of the COVID-19 pandemic.

People wait in line outside a COVID-19 vaccination center on the outskirts of Sydney, Australia, on Wednesday as the city extends a coronavirus outbreak for at least another week.

A two-week pandemic outbreak in Australia’s largest city is being extended for another week due to the vulnerability of a largely unvaccinated population against the coronavirus.

New South Wales Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian said Wednesday that health experts recommended postponing the blockade in Sidneto until midnight on July 16. Only nine per cent of Australian adults have been fully vaccinated, raising fears that the delta variant of the coronavirus could spread rapidly beyond control.

INAmericas, New York City threw a ribbon parade Wednesday to health care workers and others who helped the city get through the darkest days of COVID-19 as authorities in Missouri tried to beat a wave accused of spreading the delta. fast variant and deep resistance to vaccination.

The extremely different scenario could be a glimpse of what public health experts say could be ahead for the United States in the coming months: continued progress against the coronavirus in general, but with local outbreaks in parts of the country with low vaccination rates.

INAfrica, Zimbabwe has turned to strict blocking measures to fight a COVID-19 revival amid vaccine shortages. Infections have increased dramatically in recent weeks, despite a ban on night hours, reduced working hours, localized blockages in hotspots and bans on intercity travel.

The country’s information minister announced that the virus has spread to rural areas, which have rare health facilities. Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa announced after a cabinet meeting that most people should stay home, similar to the traffic restrictions adopted in March last year when towns and cities became almost deserted.

Zimbabwe is one of more than 14 African countries where the delta variant is spreading rapidly.

INMiddle East, health officials in Kuwait on Tuesday reported 1,993 new cases of COVID-19 and 20 additional deaths including 19 deaths in people who had not been vaccinated, local media reported.

