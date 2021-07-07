BJP spars with former AIADMK min on poll loss, minority votes | Chennai News





Villupuram: On a day when some BJP state leaders criticized former AIADMK Minister C Ve Shanmugam for his remarks that the saffron party was responsible for the debacle of the AIADMK assembly poll while minorities voted against the alliance, AIADM coordinator and AIADM joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami issued a statement reiterating that the alliance formed for the assembly poll would continue and the party lost the election by only 3% of the vote.

The joint statement came hours after O Panneerselvam in a tweet in which he labeled Prime Minister Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda said that AIADMK had full confidence in BJP and the Prime Minister and had no second opinion on the continuation of the AIADMK-BJP alliance which was in the interest of the nation and for the welfare of Tamil Nadu.

It all started with Shanmugams’s speech at a party meeting in Villupuram on Tuesday where he said people did not want DMK to form the government nor MK Stalin to become CM. The main reason for our defeat was our alliance with BJP, he had said. Top BJP executives took to Twitter on Wednesday to express their displeasure. Indeed, it is the opposite, tweeted actor and BJP leader Khushbu Sundar. We also think it’s your fault, senior BJP leader KT Raghavan wrote on Twitter in Tamil.

Raghavan argued that the saffron party had formed government in many states and in the Center with minority support. Raghavan said BJP had analyzed the survey results. Our party thought that the four-year performance of the AIADMK government could be the reason for the loss. We wanted to support the dharma alliance. We never go public to blame alliance partners. The comments of the former ministers are unacceptable. We believe their party ‘s top command will provide a proper explanation on the issue, Raghavan said.

Addressing party members, Shanmugham said: “The main reason for our defeat was our alliance with BJP. Minorities could not accept our alliance with BJP as their principles and ideologies are completely different. He said he himself lost to a candidate. of DMK with 14,000 odd votes from Villupuram electorate which has 20,000 minority votes He noted that the difference in the share of votes between DMK and AIADMK was a poor 3%, approximately 13 lakh votes. lakh may have changed the poll result, he said. FacebookTweetLinkedinEmail

