In Trump’s world, only his speech is free

WASHINGTON There are probably more effective ways for former President Donald Trump to unlock his social media accounts than to sue Twitter, Facebook and Google for sanctioning him.

He could, for example, denounce the protesters who attacked the Capitol on his behalf on January 6, publicly acknowledge the legitimacy of his loss last November, and promise not to use his accounts in ways that violate platform standards. This can persuade platforms to let him back inside.

But that would not have the same title pull, money laundering, shaking the base of federal lawsuits that position Trump as the injured victim of a vast network of government agents, news media, and social media companies. Nor would this allow him to set himself up as champion for a class of such victims or add more federal judges to his list of enemies when he inevitably lost his cases.

Trump has already captured the headlines and he is raising money. The only risk to him of the risks of discovery and deposition under oath is limited by the likelihood that the court will dismiss his lawsuits almost as soon as they materialized on Wednesday.

So it’s reasonable to conclude that he is using the courts, as it has often done in the past, to gain an advantage outside of them.

Above all, Trump’s assertions and demands will bring the first change back to mind. He says social media giants and their CEO have violated his constitutional right to free speech. To be true, the courts will have to conclude that technology companies are the wings of the government, which was singled out in the First Amendment.

“I have not seen the argument pass the direct test,” said Vanderbilt University law professor Brian Fitzpatrick, who predicted that defense attorneys would win dismissal motions.

Until 2019, Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh wrote in a majority opinion that “the First Amendment Free Speech Clause restricts government actors and protects private actors,” adding that “a private entity may be considered a state actor when it exercises a function” traditionally reserved only for the State. “

In Trump’s lawsuit against Facebook, he calls the company a “state actor.”

But the decision to publish material or not to publish is not a function traditionally, exclusively or otherwise reserved to the government in the United States. This is the full point of the First Amendment free expression clauses. What Trump really wants is a 180-degree turn on the concept of free speech: He wants the federal judiciary to force private companies to publish his speech and those of his followers, for free and without restrictions.

When Trump was banned from Twitter in January, he was the sitting president of the United States, the most powerful of all state actors in the world. If the court decides Trump’s side, it will conclude that the president may force publishers to print his content.

In an ironic twist, Trump claims lawmakers and former First Lady Michelle Obama forced Facebook to remove her from the platform through public pressure and threatening to repeal the very piece of law Trump is now seeking to overturn. He makes that assertion in a lawsuit, which, in itself, can be seen as binding.

But if Trump is unlikely to win his cases, so much so legal experts rushed to note, it does not mean that he gains nothing from the escalation of his war with social media companies. While his legal action was not the main story of the media on Wednesday, he was prominently posted on many of their websites.

And, of course, there is money.

“I look forward to Trump: I AM CONSIDERING Facebook and Twitter for UNCONSTITUTIONAL CENSORSHIP,” the Trump team wrote in a text message that circulated quickly to you guessing Twitter. “For a short time, 5X-IMPACT on all gifts! Donate NOW.”

There is a potential trap in Trump’s approach. If a court decides to allow him to move forward with one or more of the lawsuits, he would open himself up to testify about issues related to his suspension from the platforms, including, presumably, posts in early January which led Twitter to suspend his account “because of the risk of further incitement to violence”. Given his history, he may very well give up litigation before he gets to that point, as he has done in the past.

But if all he wants is money and attention, he will get some of both and will not have to face a deposit. The only victims are people who have been led to believe that the Constitution requires social media companies to publish their posts.