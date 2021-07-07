Pandemic proof of New Zealand passport in Henley power rankings





The New Zealand passport has retained its value as an ‘investing’ nationality during the pandemic. Photo / Getty Images

Japan has maintained its position as the most powerful passport in the world amid the ongoing pandemic interruption of international travel. Granting visa-free entry to 193 countries, the Japanese travel document has held in the top ranking position, the leader of Singapore (192) and South Korea (191). However, these key known travel documents obscure the overall weakening of previously high-value documents amid pandemic travel restrictions. Japan has maintained its number one spot despite the current state of emergency ahead of the delayed 2020 Olympics. Arabic. For most passports this “theoretical” visa-free approach does not reflect the number of temporary travel restrictions associated with the pandemic. After holding the first joint seat, seven years ago UK and US passports have reached a low point. Sitting in seventh place overall in the rankings, the softening of these travel documents is even more dramatic when covid restrictions apply. The 187 theoretical countries that grant visa-free access fall to just 61 countries for U.S. citizens With pandemic restrictions, UK passport holders have suffered a drastic 70 per cent drop in travel freedom in just 57 visa-free countries. The once high-level travel document now has the equivalent of power to Uzbekistan in the index. While previous high-level travel documents continue to slip, the New Zealand passport appears to be pandemic evidence. New Zealand has maintained its seventh ranking with visa-free access in 187 countries. The passport increased its value during the 2020 ranking and the start of the pandemic. New Zealand is presented as the second most valuable nationality for pandemic investments. Photo / supplied Establishing safe travel corridors across Tasman and the Cook Islands are set as New Zealand and Australian passports at the first level of “investment” passports, according to Henley & Partners. “Australia and New Zealand are ranked among the top three investment migration countries in terms of health management and risk preparedness,” said Dominic Volek Group Chief Private Client. Quarantine effectiveness was seen as a major factor in ranking the New Zealand passport as the second nationality with pandemic proof. Chief executive Juerg Steffen expects both travel interruptions and growing demand for investment passports to continue. Since the outbreak of the Pandemic last year the company has seen increased interest in dual citizenship by investment or descent “as a means of mitigating instability and reducing their risk exposure at a national, regional and global level” . Ranking of vaccine passports Even with the cessation of pandemic travel, the trend of increasing travel inequality has continued. The gap in travel freedom is now at its largest since the index began in 2006. Henley & Partners predicts that programs such as vaccine passports and new travel documents will only make this worse. While rich countries can afford greater access to both vaccines and health passport programs. “Not having one will result in de facto restrictions on your freedom, whether it be travel or routine daily activities,” predicts Robert Maciejewski, CEO of Swiss SIP, in the Henley & Partners Report. While one of the partners of the IATA (International Air Transport Association) Index is developing their standardized vaccine passport, it is one of many being tested. Other documents such as the AOK Pass and some national health documents mean that the search for a globally recognized standardized health passport is a difficult one. “It’s hard to predict what will happen to the competing travel passages and which ones would be superior,” Dominic Volek said.

