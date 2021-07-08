500-year-old skulls with facial modification were discovered in Gabon

Men and women living in Central West Africa 500 years ago dramatically changed their appearance by removing their front teeth, ancient skulls reveal. Archaeologists have found centuries-old skulls altered deep underground in a cave that could only be reached by rope, through a hole in the cave roof.

The shocking vertical drop of 82 meters (25 meters) led to thousands of bones from at least 24 adults (men and women aged 15 or over) and four children who had been deposited there on at least two occasions, researchers reported in a study new. Hundreds of metal artifacts – jewelry, weapons and shoes, made from local ones iron and imported COPPER – lay next to the remains, implying the wealth and status of the people who were buried there.

Richard Oslisly, an archaeologist with the French National Center for Scientific Research (CNRS) in Paris, discovered the Iroungou cave in Gabon’s Ngounié province in 1992. Oslisly first explored the cave in 2018 and access to the underground space was so difficult that archaeologists have explored its depths on only four expeditions since then, according to the study.

“There are very few areas of human archaeological remains for this region,” lead study author and CNRS researcher Sébastien Villotte told Live Science in an email. “The fact that children, teenagers, male and female adults were buried here, with so many objects – more than 500! – was amazing.”

Scientists photographed and laser-scanned the inside of the cave and burial sites so they could reconstruct the cave and its contents in 3D. They collected foot bone samples for radiocarbon dating – determining the age of an object by comparing radioactive ratios carbon isotopes – but left all human remains where they were found.

The cave contained four levels, and all had bones dating to the 14th and 15th centuries. Although the bones were piled together, scientists noted that all the skeletons were complete, “suggesting that corpses, rather than dry bones, “either jump from above or sit in the cave,” the study authors wrote.

Near the skeletons, there were also many burial objects, such as bracelets and rings; axes and knives; more than 100 naval shells; and dozens of pierced carnivorous teeth.

Iroungou Cave in Ngounié Province, Gabon (a) and a 3D model (b) showing cave entrances, layouts and sites where archaeologists found the burials. (Image credit: C. Gerin and P. Mora / Antiquities Publications Ltd.)

Deliberate removal

From human remains, skulls were of particular interest to researchers, as all intact upper jaws lacked specific teeth: permanent central and lateral incisors – four teeth in the front of the mouth. All empty tooth bases showed signs of healing after extraction – known as alveolar resorption – indicating that the teeth were removed while their owners were still alive and the holes had enough time to heal before people died.

In 2016, another team of archaeologists found similarly altered skulls, also missing their first teeth, in the Lapa do Santo cave in Brazil. But in the case of the Brazilian remains, which date back to about 9,000 years ago, the teeth were extracted after death in burial rituals, Live Science previously reported .

Tooth modification is a well-documented custom all over the world, “especially in Africa,” Villotte said in the email. “Many different reasons are supported for tooth extraction by the people who practiced it,” he added. Sometimes, those reasons include modifying the face – extracting the teeth in order to change the shape or appearance of the face. Iroungou skulls were clearly not modified as part of a burial rite, given that the gums had healed, Villotte said. Because the excavations in the Gabonese cave were symmetrical and included the same teeth in all skeletal jaws, they were likely removed “in the context of some cultural practices” for this population, the scientists in the study said.

Some of the human remains and artifacts as found in the cave. (Image credit: P. Mora / Antiquities Publications Ltd.)

Extracting so many front teeth would have affected pronunciation and changed the shape of the mouth and face in a way that was “very visible”, indicating that all such individuals belonged to a specific group, the researchers reported. .

Tooth changes such as extraction, dissection and spotting have long been performed across Africa, although removal of the four main incisors is uncommon, according to the study. Most examples of this practice are in populations from Central West Africa, “suggesting a long history and possible continuation of body modification habits in the area,” the researchers write.

“Since this site is extraordinary and since burial rites are virtually unknown to pre-colonial Gabon, one can consider this discovery as the first piece of the puzzle,” Villotte said. “And it seems to be a very difficult thing.”

The findings were published July 8 in the journal Antiquity .

Originally published in Live Science.