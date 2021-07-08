Anime Tsuki and Michibiku Isekai Douchuu confirm 12 episodes





On the official website for the animated adaptation of light novels written by Kei Azumi and illustrated by Mitsuaki Matsumoto, Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Douchuu (Tsukimichi: Moonlight Fantasy), distribution information for Blu-ray compilation packages was published, confirming again that the series will have a total of twelve episodes. The statement also revealed the cover art for the first Blu-ray package. Package 1 (episodes 1-3) – October 27, 2021.

Package 2 (episodes 4-6) – November 24, 2021.

Package 3 (episodes 7 to 9) – December 22, 2021.

Package 4 (episodes 10-12) – January 26, 2022. The statement also revealed the illustrations that will be submitted as a benefit of purchasing / booking compilation packages, according to various distributors in Japan. Animated opening and closing sequences for the project were also unveiled. The opening presents the theme “Gambler” performed by Syudou, while the closing presents the theme “Dreamer Beautiful” interpreted by Ezoshika Gourmet Club. The series has been airing in Japan since July 7, while the Crunchyroll platform is responsible for distribution in the West. Azumi, on the other hand, started publishing novels through the Shousetsuka ni Narou website in 2012, and later AlphaPolis publishing house started publishing it in paper in May 2013. A manga adaptation by Kotora Kino was published on the AlphaPolis Web Manga app since June 2015 Production team Shinji Ishihira (Fairy Tail, Log Horizon, Super Lovers) has directed anime at C2C Studios.

Kenta Ihara (Youjo Senki, Kono Yuusha in Ore TUEEE Kuse ni Shinchou Sugiru, Ore Dake Haireru Kakushi Dungeon: Kossori Kitaete Sekai Saikyou) is responsible for writing and supervising the scripts.

Yukie Suzuki (Fight League: Gear Gadget Generators) is responsible for character design.

Yasuharu Takanashi (Fairy Tail, Log Horizon, Super Lovers) is responsible for the composition of the soundtrack. Summary of Tsuki ga Michibiku Isekai Douchuu The fantasy story focuses on Makoto Misumi, an ordinary high school boy who is sent to a new world as a brave warrior. Unfortunately, the goddess of that new world contemptuously said to her, “How ugly you are,” she took away the title and drove it to the farthest ends of the desert. While wandering in the area, Makoto encountered dragons, spiders, orcs, dwarfs and all sorts of fantastic creatures. Due to changes in the environment of his home world, Makoto now exhibits tremendous magical and fighting powers. Hence he survives in this world while facing various threats. Thus the curtain rises on the fantasy of social reform of the alternative world, centered on a young man abandoned by the gods and by men.

