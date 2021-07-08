Explained: Religions in India, living together separately

A recent survey of nearly 30,000 individuals by the Pew Research Center (Religion in India: Tolerance and Separation) suggests that most Indians respect religious diversity, and yet establish clear lines between communities when it comes to marriage.

Separate spheres

More Indians see diversity as a benefit (53%) than they see it as an obligation (24%) for their country; the rest does not take a clear position. Again, 84% of Indians believe that respecting all religions is very important to being truly Indian, and 80% believe that respecting other religions is a very important part of their religious identity (Chart 1) . And yet, about two in every three Indians place a high priority on banning interfaith and inter-caste marriages (Chart 2, Table 1).

Indians simultaneously express a commitment to religious tolerance and a strong preference for keeping their religious communities in separate spheres, where they live together separately. While people in some countries may aspire to create a pot of fusion of different religious identities, our data suggest that many Indians prefer a place more like a patchwork or thali fabric, with clear lines between groups, Jonathan Evans, the main project manager in the study, said in an email.

For all the new laws aimed at prohibiting inter-community marriages, the study found very few changes caused by conversion to the size of different religious groups among respondents (Table 2).

When it comes to neighbors, large sections among minority communities say they would be willing to live near a Hindu. Most Hindus, too, say they would be willing to live next to a Muslim, a Christian, or a Jain. But many Hindus also have reservations: for example, 36% would not be willing to live next to a Muslim.

Triple talaq

A majority of Muslims say they are against triple divorce, with women more than men. The survey also found three-quarters of Muslims in favor of access to their religious courts for family disputes (Charts 4 & 5).

Muslim opinions of the triple talaq also differ based on several other factors. For example, Muslims with a college degree are more supportive of triple divorce than Muslims with less education (46% vs. 37%). And Muslims who say religion is very important in their lives are more likely to support triple talaq than those who say religion is less important (39% vs. 26%), Evans said.

Being Hindu or Muslim

For most Hindus and Muslims, avoiding beef and pork respectively is essential in their idea of ​​who is really Hindu or Muslim. 72% of Hindus say that a person who eats beef cannot be a Hindu; 77% of Muslims say that a person cannot be a Muslim if he or she eats pork (Tables 5 & 6).

Most of the two groups also say that a person cannot be Hindu or Muslim, respectively, if they celebrate each other’s holidays.

Both groups differ to some extent from religiosity as a marker of identity. The shares of Muslims who say prayer and visit the mosque are essential to being Muslim (67% and 61% respectively) are higher than the shares of Hindus who say that a person cannot be a Hindu if they do not say their prayers or do not visit temples (48% each).

Survey and background

The survey was conducted between November 17, 2019 and March 23, 2020 among 29,999 adults (22,975 Hindus, 3,336 Muslims), interviewed face-to-face in 26 states and three UT. Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep (distance), Kashmiri (closure) and Manipur and Sikkim (Covid-19) were excluded.

Six groups were targeted for redundancy: Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, and those living in the Northeast. Sampling was conducted through a model that sought to increase diversity in religious representation.

When protests erupted against the Draft Law on Changing Citizenship in December-January, the poll was in progress.

Ensions Tensions over the new citizenship law may have a slightly depressed pjesëmar turnout from potential Muslim respondents. We were also unable to study in the Kashmir Valley. Tha Evans. Still, the survey represents the beliefs, behaviors and attitudes of about 95% of the total Muslim population in India.