Saddened by the death of Father Stan Swamys: USA





The US urges all governments to respect the role of human rights activists



The Biden administration reacted to the death of Father Stan Swamy in custody in India and called on all governments to respect the role of human rights activists. We are saddened by the death of Father Stan Swamy, a Jesus priest & tribal rights activist, who died in Indian custody under the charges of the Act to Prevent Illegal Activities. We call on all governments to respect the vital role of human rights activists in healthy democracies, a State Department office for International Religious Freedom said on Wednesday. The US government statement is particularly significant as the Biden administration has continued to foster closer ties between India and the US, with both sides of the line in Washington seeing a strongly democratic India not just as one thing. good in itself, but also as a stronghold against authoritarian China. Addressing G7 leaders in Cornwall practically last month, Prime Minister Modi had said that India was a natural ally of the G7 in the fight against authoritarianism. Read also: Fr. Stan Swamy was jailed on false charges, says senior UN official Just over an hour before the State Department took to Twitter, the United States Commission on International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) wrote a statement on Twitter condemning the priest’s death. USCIRF strongly condemns the negligence and deliberate targeting by the Indian government that led to the death of the Father #StanSwamy, an 84-year-old Jesuit priest and longtime human rights defender, she said. In its statement, the commission called on the US government to hold the Indian government to account and to raise concerns about religious freedom in bilateral relations. making non-binding recommendations to the State Department on the classification of countries according to an assessment of religious freedom. In April, the USCIRF recommended to the administration, for the second year in a row, that India be categorized as a country of particular concern or CPC (those countries with the worst records of religious freedom). India is not on the Secretary of State’s current CPC list.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/saddened-by-father-stan-swamys-death-us/article35204873.ece The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos