UN human rights chief calls for international support for Myanmar people – LAWYER – News





UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Michelle Bachelet urged the UN Human Rights Council and UN nations on Tuesday to take swift action to help the deteriorating situation in Myanmar. Speaking at 47th Session of the Human Rights Council, Bachelet said the situation in Myanmar “has evolved from a political crisis to a multi-dimensional human rights catastrophe”. Bachelet reiterated concerns that the political crisis, coupled with the COVID-19 pandemic, has created a situation that could have dire consequences for civilians. The military coup in Myanmar has already resulted in the deaths of 900 civilians and displaced more than 200,000 others. The economy is further crippled by the ongoing global pandemic, and forecasts by World Food Program AND UN Development Program predict that nearly 6 million are in need of food aid and over half of Myanmar’s population could be forced into poverty by 2022. The junta has disabled medical services by removing key workers and carrying out at least 240 attacks on medical personnel and service providers medical. This widespread instability has revived fighting in the border states of Kachin, Kayin, Shan, Chin and Kayah. Despite this, Myanmar’s civilian population has continued to protest peacefully in the face of “the massive use of the junta’s deadly force against them, including heavy weapons”. The brutal tactics used by the junta, including censorship of the free media and civil detention and torture, have created an unstable situation that needs to be addressed. Bachelet praised the Civil Disobedience Movement and the “incredible resilience” of the Myanmar people, but suggested that despair is growing in Myanmar and is creating further strife. Bachelet warned the Human Rights Council that catastrophic developments and changing conditions in Myanmar were creating a “clear potential for mass insecurity, with consequences for the wider region”. Bachelet urged the UN to act now to prevent further human rights violations and prayed that “the United Nations and its key bodies should not fail the country and its people a second time.” Bachelet urged all member nations to stand united and give immediate effect to the convening of the General Assembly to prevent the flow of weapons into Myanmar. Urging the Council to stand with the people of Myanmar, Bachelet said, “While a political process is needed, ultimate responsibility cannot be avoided. Continued impunity will only harm any future democracy, reconciliation, sustainable development or progress. towards stability and peace. “

