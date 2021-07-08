Jacob Zuma, Former President of South Africa, Arrested

NKANDLA, South Africa Jacob Zuma, the former president of South Africa, was taken into custody on Wednesday to begin serving a 15-month prison sentence, covering a stunning drop for a once-glorious freedom fighter who fought with the apartheid regime along with Nelson Mandela.

The Constitutional Court, the highest judicial body of the nations, ordered Mr Zuma’s imprisonment last month after finding him guilty of contempt for failing to appear before a commission investigating allegations of corruption that marred his term as leader of nations from 2009 to 2018. .

Under Mr Zuma, who was forced to resign, the level of close corruption within the ruling African National Congress Party became clear, turning a once-liberating liberation movement into a means of self-enrichment for many officials. Corruption led to the vacancy of the nations tax agency, beloved business contracts and armed rivals in a feud over wealth and power.

Z. Zuma, 79, surrendered voluntarily on Wednesday, 40 minutes before a midnight deadline for police to hand it over to prison officials. He was evicted from his compound with a long convoy of cars and taken into custody shortly afterwards, police said. The arrest followed a week of tense clashes in which the former president and his allies attacked the high court ruling, suggesting, without evidence, that he was the victim of a conspiracy.