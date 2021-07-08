International
Jacob Zuma, Former President of South Africa, Arrested
NKANDLA, South Africa Jacob Zuma, the former president of South Africa, was taken into custody on Wednesday to begin serving a 15-month prison sentence, covering a stunning drop for a once-glorious freedom fighter who fought with the apartheid regime along with Nelson Mandela.
The Constitutional Court, the highest judicial body of the nations, ordered Mr Zuma’s imprisonment last month after finding him guilty of contempt for failing to appear before a commission investigating allegations of corruption that marred his term as leader of nations from 2009 to 2018. .
Under Mr Zuma, who was forced to resign, the level of close corruption within the ruling African National Congress Party became clear, turning a once-liberating liberation movement into a means of self-enrichment for many officials. Corruption led to the vacancy of the nations tax agency, beloved business contracts and armed rivals in a feud over wealth and power.
Z. Zuma, 79, surrendered voluntarily on Wednesday, 40 minutes before a midnight deadline for police to hand it over to prison officials. He was evicted from his compound with a long convoy of cars and taken into custody shortly afterwards, police said. The arrest followed a week of tense clashes in which the former president and his allies attacked the high court ruling, suggesting, without evidence, that he was the victim of a conspiracy.
These comments whipped Mr. Zuma’s supporters, who settled in hundreds outside his rural home in Nkandla on Sunday, and said police would have to kill them if they wanted to go to the former president. But there was such little resistance Wednesday night and only the camera’s reporter lights lit up the dark road outside the compound.
While most of the country hailed the court rulings as an affirmation of South Africa’s democratic system and the principle that no one is above the law, last week’s stalemate revealed deep divisions in this new democracy and in the African National Congress, or ANC, the liberation party that has ruled the nation since the fall of apartheid in 1994.
Mr Zuma, whose term as president was marked by scandal and mismanagement, is nevertheless a populist figure deeply loved in some corners, especially among Zulus in his native province, KwaZulu-Natal. His loyalists gathered Sunday outside his compound, a series of rooftop buildings on a sloping site that was coveted when as president he was accused of using taxpayer money for updates.
Many argued that Mr Zuma’s opponents within the African National Congress had sought to use the courts to prevent him from regaining control of the party by his former deputy and current president, Cyril Ramaphosa.
The image of South Africa as a leader on the African continent honored by Mr Mandela and his successor Thabo Mbeki sank during Mr Zuma’s rule. Mr Zuma, who had no formal education, was seen as a South African champion fighting in rural areas and towns.
But he was prosecuted on corruption charges even before he was ousted, and he left the country with a stagnant economy, high unemployment and even deeper immersion in the extreme inequality that preceded his rule.
The government now claims that tens of billions of dollars had been raised from state coffers during Mr Zuma’s term, which he denies.
During a rally Sunday afternoon, Mr. Zuma stood in a packed stage to address his followers, who shrugged shoulder to shoulder, hanging on to his every word. They laughed at his joke and sang war songs with him. They waved signs with messages like, We seek our land that was stolen 573 years ago, and, We refuse to be ruled by apartheid spies.
I fought for freedom, said Mr. Zuma the crowd. I was fighting for these rights. No one will take away my rights. Even the dead against whom I fought during the liberation war will return to their graves.
During a news conference Sunday evening, Mr Zuma argued that he had been convicted without trial and compared his situation to the struggle for apartheid.
“I have a duty and obligation to ensure that the dignity and respect for our judiciary is not compromised by the punishments that remind our people of the days of apartheid,” he said.
Hours after appearing on a crowded stage in front of legions of supporters, often without wearing a mask, Mr Zuma also told the news media that sending someone his age to prison in a pandemic is the same as sentencing death.
While he said his supporters needed to use peaceful means to protest on his behalf, he later said he could not be held accountable for the way they reacted.
Fearing the situation could spiral out of control, African National Congress leaders had sent party officials to Mr Zuma’s house ahead of schedule to help maintain calm and mediate a solution. While the former president’s arrest could deepen fractures within the party, senior leaders said they believed it would not tear the organization apart. Past disputes have led to small breakaway parties but nothing to shake the dominance of the African National Congress.
Still, concerns about what was unfolding outside Mr Zumas’s home were significant. In a statement, the party said the situation did not represent a popular uprising, but was created from within the ANC
Some ANC leaders were concerned about inciting Zulu nationalism in a country that has struggled to maintain ethnic divisions in the past, when the apartheid regime used them to help maintain the rule of white minorities. In its statement, the African National Congress said, The maintenance of our democracy requires that we consistently ensure the affirmation of the values of irrationalism and the rejection of any manifestation of ethnic chauvinism.
Mr Zumas’s prison sentence stemmed from his refusal to testify before a Justice-led corruption commission led by Raymond Zondo, vice-president of the Constitutional Court. Mr Zuma challenged an order in January and launched a sharp public criticism of the judiciary.
He then ignored numerous requests from the Constitutional Court to defend his unwillingness to testify. Mr Zuma has said he would testify before the corruption panel if Justice Zondo had given up because he thought justice was biased against him.
Announcing the court decision last month to send Mr Zuma to jail, Justice Sisi Khampepe, the then interim chief, said the former president had carried out a series of direct attacks on the judiciary as well as calculated and insidious attempts. to erode its legitimacy and authority.
If with impunity the litigants are allowed to decide which orders they want to obey and which they decide to ignore, our Constitution is not worth the letter on which it is written, she said, reading from a decision that the court upheld 7 by 2.
Days later, Mr Zuma filed a motion asking the court to consider revoking her detention order. He also filed a motion in a lower court seeking that it prevent police from arresting him until after a Constitutional Court hearing Monday to decide on his motion for repeal.
At a lower court hearing this week, Mr Zumas ‘lawyer doubled his clients’ argument that it was unfair for him to be sentenced to prison without a trial. Lawyer Dali Mpofu also suggested there could be civil unrest if Mr Zuma was sent to prison, referring to a massacre in 2012 in which police shot dead 34 miners on strike in the town of Marikana.
During the hearing, Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, a commission lawyer, said Mr Zuma should be arrested on charges of continuing to challenge the judiciary.
We are dealing with a repeat offender, incriminating in the form of Mr. Zuma, said Mr. Ngcukaitobi.
