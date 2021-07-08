



One year after the nameingBernardoboyHolorprisoner of conscience,Amnesty International has provideda petitionwith27957signatures from around the world atGUATEMALAAttorney General,Mara Consuelo Porras,searchits immediaterelease. Bernardohorseimprisonment for more than three years now sends a frightening message to the Localsfpeoples who lead the protection of human rights, justice and the protection of our planet, said Erika Guevara–Rosas, USA director at Amnesty International. The imprisonment of Bernardo Caals for more than three years now sends a formidable message to indigenous peoples leading the protection of human rights, justice and the defense of our planet. Erika Guevara-Rosas, USA Director at Amnesty International

It is a shame that the Guatemalan authorities continue to criminalize and intimidate those who dedicate their lives to nature conservation as a global environmental movement gains ground. Guatemalan authorities have it in their hands to end the injustice against Bernardo and change the course of the country. Bernardoboy, 49, has been sin unjustly imprisonedit30 January 2018for the protection of the rights ofQeqchi yeastcommunities affected by the construction of a hydroelectric project on the sanctuaryCahabnRiver in the Alta Verapaz department in northern Guatemala. petitionStatesMajor concerns of Amnesty Internationalcirclemain challenges facingthose who fight for climate and environmental justice, and Indigenouspeoples’rightsin Guatemala and around the world,and requires thin GuatemalaAdvocateGeneral investigatethose who dealt with BernardoboyscaseANDhis unjust arrest. His detention is emblematiceas human rightsespecially defendersIndigenousfeople andthose working on issues related to territory, land and the environmentare criminalized inGUATEMALAANDLatin America. It also reflects historical racism and the expropriation of indigenous peoplesterritories in Guatemala. Amnesty International iscalling for an end to criminalizationof justice officials and human rights defenders in Guatemala. When organizednamed Bernardoboyprisoner of conscienceon July 16, 2020,itPostedan open letterto the Attorney Generalwontingconcern about irregularities and negligence in criminal proceedings againstHIMincluded herelack of objective evidence to support allegations that coincide with patterns of criminalizationthat Amnesty International haspreviously documented in cases against land or the environmentprotector al. INorlast chanceEFFORTSto receive justice and freedom, Bernardoboyfiled an appeal for cassation nearbyGUATEMALAHigh Court of Justicein September 2020. First public hearing beforeSupreme CourtsThe Criminal Chamber was designatedABOUTApril 5, 2021butdid not take place because the company lawyer who sued Bernardoboyfiled an exemption request against the magistrates. The Criminal Chamber rejected the dismissal on 11 May,ANDplandhearing the cassation appeal to review Bernardoboysunjust prohibitionfor June 21, 2021. The court has not yet decided. For more information or to arrange an interview, please contact Duncan Tucker:[email protected]

