Researchers report a 4-day work week experiment a huge success





Several large-scale trials of a four-day work week in Iceland were a resounding success, with many workers shifting to shorter hours without affecting their productivity, and in some cases improving it, in what researchers called it innovative evidence for the efficiency of reducing working time. In Iceland, workers had a four-day work week instead of the traditional five days without pay cuts. The result of having a shorter week of work is said to have increased the productivity and improved well-being of workers who go through burnout, face health complications or find it difficult to balance work and life, Washington Post reported. The research was conducted by the Association for Sustainable Democracy (ALDA), with the help of Autonomy, a European organization that has advocated for shorter working weeks. From 2015 to 2019, a trial involving office workers, hospital workers, preschoolers and social services, a total of 2,500 workers or more than 1 percent of the working population of nations, shows that workers who worked 35 or 36 hours a week were better than 40 hours per week. The trial began thanks to requests from unions and civil society organizations seeking shorter working weeks, which Reykjavik City Council and the Icelandic national government enforced. The study shows that the world's largest trial ever for a shorter week in the public sector was by all means an overwhelming success, said Will Stronge, director of research at think tank Autonomy, in a statement to The Washington Post. The result has a similar resemblance to other tests before it: Microsoft Japan experienced a four-day workweek and noticed a 40 percent increase in productivity, Business Insider reported. Permanent Guardian switched forever to a four-day work week in 2018 after the company saw a 20 percent increase in productivity, The Guardian reported.

