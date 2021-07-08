Several indoor Winnipeg pools, fitness centers reopening on Monday

Several indoor Winnipeg City swimming pools and fitness centers will reopen and resume offering limited programming starting next Monday.

Current provincial public health guidelines limit capacity at all indoor pools and fitness centers to 25 percent of the maximum.

Lane swimming, water fitness classes, public swimming and water sports group activities will be allowed in the pools, the city said in a press release.

Starting July 12, these devices will be open:

Cindy Klassen entertainment complex.

Fort Rouge Leisure Center.

Transport House Recreation Center.

Pan Am.

Health and Fitness Center at Peguis Trail.

Centennial of St. James Assiniboia.

Sergeant Tommy Prince Place.

People are encouraged to book some time before they arrive. Time blocks will be offered weekly, and reservations can be made until 10 a.m. the day before online at the city LeisureOnline website. Residents can call 311 for registration assistance and can also register locally for available blocks, the city says.

Time blocks for next week will be made available every Thursday.

Swimming pools and fitness areas will be closed between the time blocks to allow cleaning and give people enough time to change and leave before the next planned block.

Space in the shift rooms will be limited, so people are required to come dressed to swim and exercise.

The city pools were closed on May 8, in response to provincial COVID-19 restrictions.

Several outdoor pools in Winnipeg reopened in late June.