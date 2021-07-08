The doctor among 3 dies from COVID in Jammu, one in Kashmir





* Normal operations resume in Kashmir hospitals Correspondent Excelsior JAMMU / SRINAGAR / LEH, July 7: Four people died from COVID-19 and 280 tested positive in Jammu and Kashmir today.

Three victims in Corona, one of them a doctor and 131 cases were reported in the Jammu region.

Of the three deaths in the region, two occurred in Rajouri district and one in Jammu.

A 72-year-old doctor coming from Janipura Jammu died of co-diseases and the virus in Jammu of the Government Medical College (GMC) today.

A 70-year-old man from Dassal village in Rajouri district contracted the virus at Rajouri Government Medical College (GMC). A 56-year-old woman from Kheora Rajouri breathed her last because of Coronavirus in the same hospital. She had no other illnesses.

Three casualties were brought to Corona in Jammu region in 2123. 1137 highest deaths were reported in Jammu district followed by 222 in Rajouri, 149 Kathua, 132 Udhampur, 119 each in Doda and Samba districts, 94 Poonch, 65 Ramban and 43 each in Reasi and Kishtwar Districts.

Among the 131 new cases in Jammu, the highest 49 were registered in Reasi district and 46 of them were passengers who reported positive for the virus on their arrival at Katra Railway Station. Thirty-six cases were registered in Doda district.

In the rest of the districts, 18 cases were reported from Jammu, eight Rajouri, six each Kishtwar and Udhampur, five Ramban, two Poonch and one in Kathua district. Samba District did not report any new cases today.

Despite 131 new cases, 197 people recovered from the virus.

The Jammu region now has 1,20,423 cases. Of these, 1509 are active positives while 1,16,791 have recovered from the virus and there have been 2123 victims.

Meanwhile, the Ladakh Union Territory today reported eight positive COVID cases – four each in the Leh and Kargil districts.

Ladakh’s Corona number was now in 20137, including 200 positive assets, 19733 recoveries and 204 casualties – 146 in Leh and 58 in Kargil.

Meanwhile, Kashmir reported today 149 new cases of COVID-19 while one person is exposed to the virus.

Srinagar reported 49 cases, Baramulla 8, Budgam 16, Pulwama 12, Kupwara 17, Anantnag 13, Bandipora 7, Ganderbal 16, Kulgam 10 and Shopian 1.

According to official figures, 70,457 positive cases including 830 deaths and 68,954 recurrences are from Srinagar, 23,346 including 280 deaths and 22,842 recurrences are from Baramulla, 22,698 including 22,299 recurrences and 204 deaths are from Budgam, 14,987 including 14,645 recurrences are and Pulwama, 13,902 including 165 deaths and 13,567 recoveries are from Kupwara, 16,191 including 15,882 recoveries and 204 deaths are from Anantnag, 9,357 cases including 9,175 and 100 deaths are from Bandipora, 9,694 including 9,436 recoveries and 77,887 deaths are from Gander; recoveries 116 deaths are from Kulgam and 5,563 including 5,495 recoveries and 58 deaths are from Shopian.

The number of cases in the Kashmir division has reached 197,338 including 193,182 recoveries and 2,226 deaths.

The number of active cases in Jammu and Kashmir is 3,439 including 1,903 from the Kashmir division.

With 419 more recoveries, the total number of recoveries in Jammu and Kashmir has reached 309,973, which is 97.54 percent of the total cases.

In the meantime, the Department of Health resumed routine operations at all COVID-19 hospitals under the guidance of the Chief Additional Secretary of the Department of Health and Medical Education.

A spokesman for the Kashmir Health Services Directorate said they had dedicated many hospitals across the Kashmir division and routine operations had been halted due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

He said routine surgeries have already begun at other hospitals. Dr. Mushtaq today allowed non-Covid activities at JLNM Srinagar Hospital.

The director had recently visited JLNM Hospital and had advised the hospital administration and doctors of JLNM Hospital to start attending non-COVID patients as they were suffering because the hospital only served Covid patients since last year.

In this regard, the JLNM Surgical Department resumed routine laparoscopic surgeries and in connection with this, first, a laparoscopic cholecystectomy was performed today by Dr. Akhter Ganai, Senior Laparoscopic Surgeon and his team.

Similarly, DH Pulwama has also started routine operations after the second wave of Covid.

In this context, DH Pulwama developed the routine list from Monday (July 5) and two cases were operated on by ENT Consultant, Dr. Irfan Ul Shamas and anesthetist Dr. Deen Ahmed.

On a regular basis, the Directorate has instructed all hospitals across Kashmir to start routine activities and instructed to maintain separate Covid care facilities in all institutions.

The Director also instructed all Chief Medical Officers to disassociate the staff assigned to Covid duties in their respective posts for the proper functioning of the hospitals.

Meanwhile, the Ladakh Union Territory has administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to all of its suitable population, officials said today.

The administration has given the first stroke of the Covid vaccine to beneficiaries and has covered 100 per cent of healthcare workers (HCW) and frontline workers (FLW) and 45-plus plus and 18-44-year-olds, an official spokesman said.

This is probably the second UT to achieve this target after the Union Territory of Daman and Diu, which had already administered the first dose of Covid vaccine to its entire population appropriately last week.

Ladakh’s Department of Health and Medicine is attractive to all its residents and non-residents, including government and private employees, over 18-year-olds working in various sectors and employment contractors currently residing and working in Ladakh and still will not take the first dose, to contact their nearest vaccination center, health care center and healthcare staff to seek help in getting the Covid stroke as soon as possible.

Beneficiaries can call the helpline numbers (Leh district: 01982-256462, Kargil district: 01985-232208) for any information and assistance.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dailyexcelsior.com/doctor-among-3-die-of-covid-in-jammu-one-in-kashmir/

