Rodents, the closure of the contaminated food force of St. Thomas, Ont., House of Groups

Terrible living conditions including a rodent infection, food contamination and mold problems have prompted public health officials to close a private home of a group serving the elderly in St. Louis. Thomas, Ont.

Southwest Public Health issued the order to close Walnut Manor under the Ontario Health Protection and Promotion Act following an inspection following an outside fire in the building in May.

Inspectors found violations of the fire code, an apple infection and problems with the hot and cold water supply, since they were fixed.

Health officials are now working to find alternative housing for the 26 residents of the home, many of whom have special needs.

“We recognize their confusion, anxiety and worry,” said Dan Logie, of the Canadian Mental Health Association Elgin-Middlesex, which is working to provide housing and services for displaced residents.

Inspections began after their fire in May.

Internal issues found after external fire

Kim Destun of the Fire Department in St. Louis. Thomas said the violations found include fire separation doors that failed to close properly and issues with the fire safety escape plan at home and staff training.

This prompted an internal inspection by health officials.

Destunsaid that the building was last inspected in 2019 when some minor issues were noted but nothing of the severity was found after the fire in May.

The home is owned by SupportiveLiving.ca, a company that operates more than a dozen homes in southern Ontario under a model that offers affordable room and board, but no care in a group, private and semi-private living environment. .

The company’s website says its accommodations are affordable for Disability Support Program (ODSP) clients and available “at a low cost of similar homes”.

CBC News reached out to CEO Vishal Chityal for comment but did not receive a response as of Wednesday afternoon.

When asked if the owner would face fines, health officials said they would first issue orders to fix the problems, then pursue the fines if the problems were not addressed.

Home conditions were raised in Queen’s Park

Conditions at Walnut Manor have been noted before, especially during the debate in Queen’s Park over legislation that would bring about the licensing of privately run group homes. Currently, they are not regulated by the province, which critics say leads to dangerous conditions for residents.

NDP Niagara MP Center Jeff Burch cited conditions at Walnut Manor in Queen’s Park last year. Burch shared the story of Karen Barry, a Sarnia woman whose father was a resident of Walnut Manor.

Lack of supervision of these services for our most vulnerable citizens in some cases has resulted in physical injuries and, tragically, even death. – Jeff Burch, PMP of the Niagara Center NDP

During the debate, Burch mentioned many of the problems at Walnut Manor that health officials found in this recent inspection: Infection of the Arodent and cheekbones and problems with the hot water supply. Burch also mentioned food shortages and waste left to be collected.

In 2014, a fire at People Helping People, a private home of a group in London, killed a 72-year-old man and prompted the southwestern city of Ontario to establish its licensing. But licensing at the provincial level is not in place.

Burch said it leaves residents vulnerable, especially those who have special needs but do not qualify for a home-arranged bed for long-term care or other facilities.

“A lot of people end up there simply because they fall through the cracks,” he said. “The lack of oversight of these services for our most vulnerable citizens in some cases has resulted in physical injuries and, tragically, even death.”

In 2017, Burch’s predecessor, MPP Cindy Forster, said her office was receiving complaints “every day” about eChityal properties.

“His tenants are high-risk who usually have ODSP or social assistance; they often suffer from physical disabilities, mental health issues and are highly dependent on operators,” Forster said at the time.