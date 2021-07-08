12 ministers fell; 36 new faces introduced in Modi cabinet in reorganization

Carrying a major rejection in the second year of his second term, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday removed 12 ministers from his Council of Ministers, including those dealing with key portfolios of health, education, telecom, IT and Information, and Broadcast and 46 introduced with 36 young faces including Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sarbananda Sonowal and Narayan Rane. A total of 15 Cabinet Ministers and 28 State Ministers were sworn in on Wednesday by President Ram Nath Kovind.

As Health Minister Harsh Vardhan collapsed following growing criticism of his ministry’s treatment of the Covid-19 pandemic, what came as a surprise were the resignations of IT and Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and I&B Minister Prakash Javadekar, who were the faces of the Modi government media, appearing to counter government criticism on issues ranging from media freedom to social media ranks. Labor Minister Santosh Gangwar, Gangwar who months ago had complained to Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Adityanath about Covid’s management situation in his constituency, also decided in his letters.

Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers DV Sadananda Gowda (68) put in his letters after BJP chief JP Nadda called him, bringing a surprise. Indicators are that some of them will be promoted in the work of the party, where there are a number of vacancies.

Union Ministers Kiren Rijiju, former IPS officer RK Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Mansukh Mandaviya, Parshottam Rupala, G Kishan Reddy and Anurag Thakur rose to Cabinet level amid the perception that they have worked well in the respective ministries. Gujarat, the eastern state of Mandaviya and Rupala and Himachal Pradesh, the state of Anurag Thakur will vote next year.

The change was reflected not only in the resignations and new appointments of ministers, but was also followed in portfolio allocation and ministerial meetings. Entrusting Mansukh Mandaviya with the head of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Modi has placed his trust in the new leader from Gujarat to undo the damage done to the government image during the second wave of the pandemic. Jyotiraditya Scindia, who handed over Madhya Pradesh to the BJP after leaving Congress has been given the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

Anurag Thakur received the important Information and Broadcast portfolio in addition to the Ministry of Sports and Youth before the Olympic Games. Another new cabinet minister, Kiren Rijiju, took over the Law and Justice portfolio.

Ashwini Vaishnav is the new Ministry of Railways, Communications and MEITY previously held by Goyal and Ravi Shankar Prasad. Vaishnaw, a former IAS officer like S Jaishankar and Hardeep Singh Puri, has been brought in with the aim of bringing efficiency to the government.

Dharmendra Pradhan lost the Ministry of Petroleum but took over the Ministry of Education with the Ministry of the Skills Development Enterprise on the synergy argument at a time when job creation is a major challenge for the government.

Interior Minister Amit Shah will also take care of the newly created Ministry of Cooperation, while his right-hand man in the Bhupendra Yadav organization took over Labor and Employment and Environment, Forests and Climate Change (last held by Javadekar).

Piyush Goyal was given to the Ministry of Textile and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution (ministries held by Smriti Irani and Ram Vilas Paswan respectively), in addition to maintaining his previous Trade and Industry portfolio.

Hardeep Singh Puri after the altitude took Housing and Urban Affairs as well as Oil and Natural Gas, RK Singh took the Ministry of Energy and the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy. G Reddy Church took over the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and DoNER. Delhi MP, Meenakshi Lekhi became MS in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Culture.

From the allies RCP Singh of JD (U) took over the ministry of Steel, Pashupati Kumar Paras from LJP took over the Food Processing Industries and Anupriya Patel of Apna Dal (S) took over the Minister of State in the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Following the reshuffle, 47 Modi cabinet ministers belong to OBC / SC / ST but no new Muslim minister was appointed, leaving Minister of Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi as the only community member in the Modi cabinet.

The age of the induced varied from 35-year-old Nisith Pramanik from West Bengal to 69-year-old Narayan Rane after government sources claimed that with this reshuffle, Modi has taken the newest cabinet in the history of India, where the average age of the ministry council is now 58 years old, signaling a plan of success for the future, which BJP has made by promoting second and third degree leadership through such exercises from time to time.

There has been an attempt to add professional expertise to the Modi Cabinet, which has often faced the problem of a talent deficit. The new team has 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers and seven former bureaucrats. Seven ministers have doctorates while three are MBAs and 68 graduates.

Excluding the top four ministries in Raisina Hill, the other major ones have generally gone. It’s an attempt to restore governance amid a growing perception in the BJP that even the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a hit on the issue of handling Covid-19 and as such it will be interesting to see who gets the top ministries like education health and some related to infra to bring the economy back on track.

Inducing nearly three dozen new faces ahead of 2021 state polls in six states including Uttar Pradesh, which has 80 Lok Sabha, BJP’s essential performance in the general election, the Modi government addressed OBCs, SCs and STs in a way big. Seven more ministers were taken over by UP, where elections are expected next year and BJP is facing major anti-government.

Sarbananda Sonowal, the former Prime Minister of Assam took over the Ayush Ministry and the Ministry of Ports, Transport and Water Supply in recognition of his services as Assam’s first BJP Prime Minister and then paved the way for Himanta Biswa Sarma in silence following the polls this year.

The induction of Narayan Rane, who took over the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, is an indication of a grand game plan in Maharashtra in the future, where an Opposition alliance led by Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress is ruling .

Inducing Apna Dal’s Anupriya Patel, JD (U) RCP Singh and Pashupati LJP Applicants to the Council of Ministers, BJP has sought to strengthen its coalition after losing key allies such as Shiv Sena and SAD in the past two years.

Other prominent inducers were Lok Sabha MP from Tikamgarh to Madhya Pradesh Virendra Kumar, Karnataka MP Shobha Karandlaje, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Ajay Bhatt, Meenakshi Lekhi, Bharati Pawar, Shantanu Thakur and Kapil Patil.

The reshuffle, a kind of thorough review, sought to combine a package of energy, experience, expertise and electoral priorities as the government tried to send a message that it was open to course correction. While Scindia is an MBA from Stanford University and a BA from Harvard University, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is an MTech in Computer Science from the Illinois Institute of Technology, along with an Advanced Management Program from Harvard University.

Ramchandra Prasad Singh, a former IAS officer is an MA in International Relations from JNU while Subhas Sarkar holds an MBBS degree from Calcutta University. Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad holds degrees MBBS, MS (General Surgery), MCh (Pediatric Surgery) and FCPS (General Surgery) while L Murugan, head of BJP Tamil Nadu is an LLM and PhD in Law from the University of Madras. Munjapara Mahendrabhai, a Lok Sabha MP for Surendranagar, MD in General Medicine and Therapy.

