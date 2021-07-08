Duterte now somewhat sold on the idea run by VP

MANILA, Philippines – President Duterte is liking the prospect of running as Vice President in the 2022 election, but believes his next successor should be a friend he can work with, like his old aide, Senator Bong Go .

I am somewhat sold with the idea. That is to say, I am seriously considering running for Vice President, Duterte said at a meeting Tuesday evening with his allies in the Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) ruling Democratic Party, which he chairs. .

But the 76-year-old president was calm and uncompromising until the end of the meeting, during which local officials and lawmakers from both houses of Congress rallied praise for him and summoned him seeking the 2022 vice president.

He said he would call for further consultations on his possible candidacy before the national assembly of parties on July 17th. Last week, however, he said he needed to be considered a serious candidate for vice president in order to maintain balance.

The president also referred to the rift within the PDP-Laban, saying he did not want to end up in a messy war with the other side. He said he would resolve the rift stemming from allegations by Senator Manny Pacquiao, the party’s president, over government corruption, the legal way.

Useless

Focusing on the reality of things, Duterte said: If I run for Vice President and the President-elect is not my friend, the situation would be created that I would remain an intangible thing there.

He added: Because if you do not have the support of the President, you are nothing. This is my dilemma. The president who will win should be a friend of mine, with whom I can work.

The meeting was broadcast on state TV on Wednesday afternoon. Commenting on the event, Bayan Muna Rep. And House Minority Deputy Leader Carlos Zarate said: “This is an unwavering display of impunity in the use of government time and resources for a clear partisan political activity aimed at showing President Duterte’s whims to escape responsibility and to extend his tyrannical influence and power beyond June 30, 2022.

Even if his successor is not his ally, Duterte will be a productive spare wheel: [I]f I end up there, I will find a way to be productive. I will just make sure the Filipinos are not pushed against the wall, he said.

In drafting his script, Duterte seems to be talking about his unfriendly relationship with Vice President Leni Robredo, who leads the opposition.

He initially appointed Robredon as caretaker but barred him from attending Cabinet meetings and she eventually resigned. He also referred to her as an anti-drug tsar but fired her after barely a month during which she held meetings with key officials and drew up an action plan to curb the illegal drug trade.

Continuity

At the meeting, local officials and lawmakers, such as Speaker Lord Allan Velasco, Rep. Rida Robes, and Senators Ronald dela Rosa and Francis Tolentino tried to persuade the President to seek the second highest post, ostensibly for the continuation of his anti-drug and anti-corruption programs.

But four months ago, Senator Panfilo Lacson, a former Philippine National Police chief, said the Presidents’ fight against drugs in which thousands of drug suspects were killed was a failure because it had not damaged drug unions and medicines are still there.

The extrajudicial killings in the anti-drug campaign have been reviewed by the International Criminal Court and last June outgoing Chief Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda called for a formal investigation into the case. Malacaang said Mr Duterte would not co-operate with any such investigation.

The economy is in its longest recession since the external debt crisis in the 1980s, with the first quarter of gross domestic product (GDP) declining by 4.2 percent from over a year ago.

In 2020 the economy fell into its worst recession since the war after GDP fell by 9.5 percent the biggest decline since the government began recording annual output in 1946, or after World War II.

According to a study by Social Weather Stations, the average hunger rate for 2020 reached a new record of 21.1 percent of households, surpassing the previous record of 19.9 percent in 2011 and 2012 and double the pre-pandemic average of 9.3 percent in 2019.

And after more than a year since the blockade across Luzon was imposed on March 15, 2020, the Philippines is still under one of the longest blockades in the world, with Time and Vice Asia magazine reporting on it.

Ready but humble

Duterte seemed to support Go, his ally and trusted aide, and party auditor, as a consistent presidential candidate.

Bong Go is ready anytime. He is showing humility. Go on, Bong, talk. Do not be afraid, he told the senator.

Addressing his party colleagues, Go said he was uninterested in the post.

Consider me the last. I’m not interested in running for the presidency because I know how hard work is … I’ll get to the garbage if you can not find someone else. I leave my fate to God and Duterte, I owe them a debt of gratitude, he said.

Duterte said he was touched by the support of party comrades but would make no promises.

Let’s not promise anymore to provide housing, or anything else. Let us address only the current agony and grief of the Filipinos, he said.

Commenting on Go Duterte’s approval for the 2022 presidency, Albay Rep. Edcel Lagman said in a text message: There is nothing yet certain or stable in the political scenario for 2022. Presidents change their minds like the stock market.

In his text message in response to the Inquirer asking for comment about the party meeting founded by his father and his name, Senator Aquilino Koko Pimentel III simply said he was chairing a Senate trade committee hearing. in that time.

He did not respond when asked if he had been invited. With reports from Christine Avendao, Nestor Corrales, Melvin Gascon and Inquirer Research INQ

