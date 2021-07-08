The US considers visas for vulnerable Afghan women after military withdrawal





WASHINGTON, July 7 (Reuters) – The Biden administration is considering providing an expedited visa route for vulnerable Afghans including women politicians, journalists and activists who could be targeted by the Taliban, US officials said. Rights groups have called on the State Department and the White House to add up to 2,000 visas specifically for women in need and women advocates in an evolving policy plan to evacuate thousands of Afghans following the US military withdrawal this month. The current plan includes translators who have worked with foreign forces. One official said the administration is looking not only at women who are under threat, but also men and minorities in high-risk occupations. Women who made profits during the two-decade US occupation, and their supporters and lawyers, should be part of any accelerated list, rights groups have argued in the White House and State Department. “Lives are at stake,” said Teresa Casale, director of advocacy for Minas List, which advocates for women’s representation in governments around the world. Leading women are being targeted and actively killed by Taliban forces. “They receive threats against their lives and safety every day.” The group and others are recommending that these visas be added to a rapid activation process for the most vulnerable Afghan people, creating a rapid program at the State Department and for US officials to actively pursue diplomacy in other countries. also to provide them. The White House declined to comment on the push to secure more visas for Afghan women’s rights lawyers. President Joe Biden will speak Thursday afternoon on the withdrawal of the U.S. military and is expected to mention women’s rights. Women police officers, media workers, judges and medical workers were killed in Afghanistan as the foreign army fled the country. Women appearing on television and radio faced special threats, Human Rights Watch wrote in April. “Female journalists can be targeted not only for issues they cover, but also for challenging perceived social norms that prevent women from being in a public role and working outside the home.” Under the Taliban, women were barred from education or work, were required to cover their bodies completely, and could not leave home without a male relative. “Moral transgressions” were punished with flogging and stoning. Reporting by Idrees Ali, Heather Timmons, Andrea Shalal; Edited by Michael Perry Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

