Australia’s path from COVID and ‘return to normal’ will take time. Here’s how it might look

After 16 months of premature blockages, border closures and various degrees of social distance, last week the National Cabinet announced it has a plan for Australia’s road from COVID-19.

The four-phase strategy will see the country transform its zero-risk approach into one that manages COVID-19 like “any other infectious disease”.

To get fewer restrictions and more freedom, Australians will need to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.

“Australia is vaccinated, Australia is able to live differently,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison.

But how many strokes will it take to open? When will this happen? And will we ever get back to a normal pre-COVID?

Here is what we know so far.

Strict measures to stay in now, but things will become easier

Progress at each stage of the exit plan in Australia is the task of achieving certain vaccination targets, which will not yet be announced.

To determine these, the government said it would rely on modeling from the Doherty Institute.

The first phase of the plan, known as the “pre-vaccination” phase, is what we are in now.

This stage is based on “suppressing” the spread of the virus and is what experts say is needed until more of the population is vaccinated.

It includes extensive testing, extensive contact tracking and if restrictions are required across the community.

“Until we get much higher vaccination coverage, we have to eliminate this virus every time, and doing so unfortunately requires these blockages,” epidemiologist Tony Blakely told The Signal.

The purpose of thisThe first phase is to increase vaccine coverage until we reach a point where most people are protected from the serious effects of COVID-19.

Catherine Bennett, chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, said this was unlikely to happen until next year.

But she added that progress on lifting the restrictions could be made ahead then, and that even full vaccination of a third of the population would “make a measurable change” in the virus’ ability to spread.

“It may not be enough to say you will never need blockages, but it would certainly make it less likely that we should overcome them as a primary intervention,” said Professor Bennett.

During Phase 1, the government said it would experiment with alternative forms of quarantine for international arrivals, such as the seven-day home quarantine for vaccinated travelers.

Opening after enough people have been vaccinated

IN second phase of the plan, known as the “post-vaccination” phase, the focus will shift from virus suppression to minimizing “serious illness, hospitalization, and fatality”.

While the measures are yet to be finalized, Mr Morrison said they could include easing restrictions and border controls on vaccinated people, raising inward passenger lids and reserving blockages only for “extreme circumstances”.

“The vision here is to cover the vaccine with a level where you will not need blockages to shut down local broadcasting and you can start opening up your borders,” Professor Blakely said.

But what kind of vaccine coverage is needed to enter phase 2?

The question is the multimillion-dollar question, according to health experts, who say it is difficult to achieve a single goal.

The threshold for herd immunity varies with different diseases, and for COVID-19, this will depend on the vaccines used, how well they protect against the new variants, and the duration of protection they provide.

In Australia, estimates for herd immunity so far are around 80 per cent.

But according to modeling by Professor Blakely, the reduced effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the Delta variant means that more than 80 percent of people will need to be immunized to achieve herd immunity.

“Vaccines are good at the moment, but not perfect,” he said.

“We will need the north of 90 percent of vaccinated people, including children.”

Achieving this, he thinks is unlikely. But he said we should not rely solely on vaccination to achieve herd immunity.

Vaccines are essential, but not the only tool

In addition to high levels of vaccine coverage, Professor Blakely said the use of contact tracking, social distancing and wearing masks would take Australia to a point where it was safe to open.

“Vaccination is necessary, but not enough. So when we reach that vaccination target, whatever we decide should be accompanied by maintaining some of the old measures,” he said.

“No. [have to] “keep in touch with contact tracking, QR coding, and we will probably have to wear masks in high-risk situations like public transport and busy interiors.”

How Long? Professor Blakely said it was hard to say.

“What I expect to happen is that we will open up we will see sporadic outbreaks in communities and we will see morbidity and mortality. Not much, but it will happen,” he said.

“It will give us all a kick in the pants and we will see more and more of us getting vaccinated.”

One day we will treat COVID-19 ‘like the flu’

third phaseof the government plan, known as the “consolidation” phase, is when Mr Morrison said Australia would start treating COVID-19 “like the flu”.

Possible measures in phase 3 do not include blockades, removal of borders for returning passengers abroad and allowing vaccinated people to leave the country.

At this stage, Professor Bennett said health authorities would no longer try to “track down contacts and isolate any person who is exposed”.

“We will have oversight and monitor for variants coming into the country that we may wish to observe,” she said.

Importantly, from phase 3, a vaccine boosting program would be introduced, said Professor Blakely.

“Most of us will get a booster every year, to cover both immunity against the viruses you were vaccinated against, but also to cover new variants,” he said.

“How long will we continue to play that vaccination game every year with a booster that no one knows.”

the fourth and final stageof the plan means to return to “normalcy”, but with some remnants of the pandemic that may remain, such as just vaccinated people being exempted from quarantine.

“Hopefully what will happen, as has normally happened after other pandemics, is [that] the virus continues to mutate, but at some point, it becomes less virulent, which means it is less likely to cause morbidity and mortality, “said Professor Blakely.

“But it will not return to pre-KOVID normalcy for quite some time. How long, I do not know.”

Addressing deficiencies in the meantime

While discussions about Australia’s plan to open up are crucial, infectious disease expert Raina MacIntyre said the focus should now remain on improving vaccination levels.

“Australia still does not have adequate supply [of vaccines], and this should be the first priority, “said Professor MacIntyre, head of biosafety at the Kirby Institute.

“Without massive supply and scale of vaccination levels, as well as plans to vaccinate children, the guide is hypothetical.”

At the rate that Australia is currently vaccinating people, and because of supply constraints, Professor MacIntyre said it would take until 2022 before we reach high levels of vaccine coverage, as thoseneeded to advance to Phase 2.

“At that time, it is more critical to address air leaks in the hotel quarantine and properly mitigate this with ventilation and personal protective equipment,” she said.

“We will have to rely on air masks and relief measures to see us during this period of danger, with new variants of concern like Delta and most of our population vulnerable to infection.”

