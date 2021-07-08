International
Australia’s path from COVID and ‘return to normal’ will take time. Here’s how it might look
After 16 months of premature blockages, border closures and various degrees of social distance, last week the National Cabinet announced it has a plan for Australia’s road from COVID-19.
The four-phase strategy will see the country transform its zero-risk approach into one that manages COVID-19 like “any other infectious disease”.
To get fewer restrictions and more freedom, Australians will need to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated.
“Australia is vaccinated, Australia is able to live differently,” said Prime Minister Scott Morrison.
But how many strokes will it take to open? When will this happen? And will we ever get back to a normal pre-COVID?
Here is what we know so far.
Strict measures to stay in now, but things will become easier
Progress at each stage of the exit plan in Australia is the task of achieving certain vaccination targets, which will not yet be announced.
To determine these, the government said it would rely on modeling from the Doherty Institute.
The first phase of the plan, known as the “pre-vaccination” phase, is what we are in now.
This stage is based on “suppressing” the spread of the virus and is what experts say is needed until more of the population is vaccinated.
It includes extensive testing, extensive contact tracking and if restrictions are required across the community.
“Until we get much higher vaccination coverage, we have to eliminate this virus every time, and doing so unfortunately requires these blockages,” epidemiologist Tony Blakely told The Signal.
The purpose of thisThe first phase is to increase vaccine coverage until we reach a point where most people are protected from the serious effects of COVID-19.
Catherine Bennett, chair of epidemiology at Deakin University, said this was unlikely to happen until next year.
But she added that progress on lifting the restrictions could be made ahead then, and that even full vaccination of a third of the population would “make a measurable change” in the virus’ ability to spread.
“It may not be enough to say you will never need blockages, but it would certainly make it less likely that we should overcome them as a primary intervention,” said Professor Bennett.
During Phase 1, the government said it would experiment with alternative forms of quarantine for international arrivals, such as the seven-day home quarantine for vaccinated travelers.
Opening after enough people have been vaccinated
IN second phase of the plan, known as the “post-vaccination” phase, the focus will shift from virus suppression to minimizing “serious illness, hospitalization, and fatality”.
While the measures are yet to be finalized, Mr Morrison said they could include easing restrictions and border controls on vaccinated people, raising inward passenger lids and reserving blockages only for “extreme circumstances”.
“The vision here is to cover the vaccine with a level where you will not need blockages to shut down local broadcasting and you can start opening up your borders,” Professor Blakely said.
But what kind of vaccine coverage is needed to enter phase 2?
The question is the multimillion-dollar question, according to health experts, who say it is difficult to achieve a single goal.
The threshold for herd immunity varies with different diseases, and for COVID-19, this will depend on the vaccines used, how well they protect against the new variants, and the duration of protection they provide.
In Australia, estimates for herd immunity so far are around 80 per cent.
But according to modeling by Professor Blakely, the reduced effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines against the Delta variant means that more than 80 percent of people will need to be immunized to achieve herd immunity.
“Vaccines are good at the moment, but not perfect,” he said.
Achieving this, he thinks is unlikely. But he said we should not rely solely on vaccination to achieve herd immunity.
Vaccines are essential, but not the only tool
In addition to high levels of vaccine coverage, Professor Blakely said the use of contact tracking, social distancing and wearing masks would take Australia to a point where it was safe to open.
“Vaccination is necessary, but not enough. So when we reach that vaccination target, whatever we decide should be accompanied by maintaining some of the old measures,” he said.
“No. [have to] “keep in touch with contact tracking, QR coding, and we will probably have to wear masks in high-risk situations like public transport and busy interiors.”
How Long? Professor Blakely said it was hard to say.
“What I expect to happen is that we will open up we will see sporadic outbreaks in communities and we will see morbidity and mortality. Not much, but it will happen,” he said.
“It will give us all a kick in the pants and we will see more and more of us getting vaccinated.”
One day we will treat COVID-19 ‘like the flu’
third phaseof the government plan, known as the “consolidation” phase, is when Mr Morrison said Australia would start treating COVID-19 “like the flu”.
Possible measures in phase 3 do not include blockades, removal of borders for returning passengers abroad and allowing vaccinated people to leave the country.
At this stage, Professor Bennett said health authorities would no longer try to “track down contacts and isolate any person who is exposed”.
“We will have oversight and monitor for variants coming into the country that we may wish to observe,” she said.
Importantly, from phase 3, a vaccine boosting program would be introduced, said Professor Blakely.
“Most of us will get a booster every year, to cover both immunity against the viruses you were vaccinated against, but also to cover new variants,” he said.
the fourth and final stageof the plan means to return to “normalcy”, but with some remnants of the pandemic that may remain, such as just vaccinated people being exempted from quarantine.
“Hopefully what will happen, as has normally happened after other pandemics, is [that] the virus continues to mutate, but at some point, it becomes less virulent, which means it is less likely to cause morbidity and mortality, “said Professor Blakely.
“But it will not return to pre-KOVID normalcy for quite some time. How long, I do not know.”
Addressing deficiencies in the meantime
While discussions about Australia’s plan to open up are crucial, infectious disease expert Raina MacIntyre said the focus should now remain on improving vaccination levels.
“Australia still does not have adequate supply [of vaccines], and this should be the first priority, “said Professor MacIntyre, head of biosafety at the Kirby Institute.
At the rate that Australia is currently vaccinating people, and because of supply constraints, Professor MacIntyre said it would take until 2022 before we reach high levels of vaccine coverage, as thoseneeded to advance to Phase 2.
“At that time, it is more critical to address air leaks in the hotel quarantine and properly mitigate this with ventilation and personal protective equipment,” she said.
“We will have to rely on air masks and relief measures to see us during this period of danger, with new variants of concern like Delta and most of our population vulnerable to infection.”
The form is being uploaded …
Sources
2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/health/2021-07-08/understanding-australias-path-out-of-covid-19/100274608
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]