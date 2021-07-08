Fox gets the weather, but what about global warming? – Wednesday, July 7, 2021 – www.eenews.net

Plans by the Fox News Channel parent company to launch a dedicated weather channel have sparked concerns from some scientists and observers as to how the channel will address the science of climate change in its programming.

New York Times YESTERDAY reported plans by Rupert Murdoch’s Fox Corp to launch Fox Weather later this year as a streaming service, taking over the long-dominated Weather channel, as well as local and national weather news networks. Fox had previously announced plans in December, though yesterday’s story got a lot more attention.

The news sparked concern and ridicule if the well-known conservative and bold editorial style at the heart of the Fox News brand will be featured in weather reports.

“Sponsored by Sharpie” joke Raw story, citing a Twitter user referring to former President Trump’s famous 2019 editing of a hurricane forecast map to speculate on how Fox Weather could weave conservative ideologies into its broadcasts.

And, most importantly, will Fox Weather avoid talking about man-made climate change and its links to extreme weather, hotter summers, rising droughts and other transformations or, worse, deny connection?

Fox has made it clear that the weather service will be completely editorial separate from its other networks and conservative hosts like Sean Hannity, Tucker Carlson and Laura Ingraham. It has employed numerous people in leadership roles and meteorologists with in-depth resumes, some of whom have explicitly stated that they believe in the science of climate consensus.

A spokesman told Times that the network will have “a dedicated team of leading meteorologists and experts” that will provide “in-depth reporting surrounding all weather conditions and we are excited to show viewers what a comprehensive platform can offer of full-service weather starting this fall. “The company would not comment further.

But Murdoch’s company “has been the biggest driver of climate change misinformation over the last two decades. It has been used by Rupert Murdoch and the fossil fuel interests he promotes as a weapon against meaningful climate action,” Michael Mann said. an atmospheric scientist at Pennsylvania State University and a frequent climate commentator on cable news, told E&E News.

“We must assume, unless proven otherwise, that this network will be used to further promote the denial of climate and fossil fuel industry points,” he added.

Media Matters for America, a liberal media observer who often documents climate denial and other false or misleading statements on Fox, said the network’s weather coverage “has proven to be appalling and there is no reason to believe that in big picture, Fox Weather will be better. “

Emily Atkin, author of heat the newsletter and an outspoken critic of climate media coverage, compared Fox Weather to what would happen if the people who popularized the COVID-19 denial opened a medical news media.

And she worried that good journalists would go to work there and not be able to tell the truth about the climate.

“We all know what it’s like to work somewhere where I know the big boss is ideologically against certain truths. You get away from covering up things that might bother senior adults or cause them because you don’t want to “Deal with their reactions. Nobody tells you to do it; you just do it. I’ve seen it happen so many times,” she told E&E News.

“This country will offer big salaries and attract good weather reporters who are likely to self-censor the climate for the sake of their safety and work mindset.”

But others see room for optimism.

like Times noted, Murdoch sees the weather as an opportunity for significant growth. But taking politics or ignoring important facts like climate can turn viewers off.

“My guess is that they think it’s going to make a lot of money and that’s the most important thing, and they don’t really care if Fox Weather is saying that climate change is real and the editorial side is continuing to deny it. There. are all sorts of internal contradictions like the one at Fox, “said Andrew Dessler, a professor of geosciences at Texas A&M University who worked in the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy under President Clinton.

Climate denial can also be dangerous to recruitment, Dessler reasoned.

“And I do not think there are enough good meteorologists out there at this point who do not believe in climate change,” he said, noting that many television meteorologists, even in local news, have begun linking weather to climate change in reports in recent years.

Dan Kennedy, a professor of journalism at Northeastern University, said Murdoch “has no ideology” other than to make money.

“I think they probably will be [a] “quite direct weather operation, with a lot more flash, a lot more graphics, a lot more with the drama that Fox is always able to grab, despite what you’ll see on the Weather Channel,” Kennedy said.

But the effort to make money could end up taking the network in different directions, he warned.

“If the people who run Fox Weather think that accepting that climate change is real and even making some reports about it is good for their income, then they will do it. And if they think that being a denier of “Climate change is good, they will do it.”