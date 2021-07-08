The PEI should have its regional chief within the Assembly of First Nations

For the first time, the PEI will have its regional chief to represent the province within the Assembly of First Nations.

The move comes two years after a resolution was introduced by Abegweit First NationChief Junior Gould, who sits on the assembly committee for the card renewal and Lennox Island First Nation Chief Darlene Bernard.

A press release from Lennox Island said the settlement was back on the floor of the assembly’s annual general meeting this week. A majority of thieves voted to change the assembly statute to include a regional chief for PEI

Gould said the decision is important to ensure the province is represented at a national level.

“This is something we are very proud of and it took many, many years to get here,” Gould said in an interview Wednesday, noting that she brought up the first idea 16 years ago and has experienced constant pushing.

“It will be too late. I think a provincial and territorial leadership of the First Nations should be recognized and have the same place as any other province in the country, I’m just in ecstasy.”

‘Voices are silent’

The Assembly of First Nations is a national advocacy organization representing First Nation citizens in Canada.

Currently, the PEI is represented by the regional chief who represents New Brunswick. Also, Newfoundland and Labrador are represented by the regional chief responsible for Nova Scotia.

“The Atlantic region gets a sub-maritime representation at that table, which claims to represent all the First Nations in Canada,” Gould said, noting that there are thousands of Mi’kmaw people on the island.

“The geopolitical environment is now deteriorating by the silent voices of the survivors of our residential school and their heritage. It is unbelievable in this time and era, the voices of the people of the First Nations are silent …. This was the presentation I made to the bosses.” .

PEI ‘just as important’

He also noted that the First PEI Nations bring “high political assets” to the assembly, as Abegweit First Nation and Lennox Island First First Nation travel with the PEI Prime Minister to the first ministerial conference, a meeting of provincial and territorial prime ministers and the prime minister. .

“We are as important as a small province and just as important … as some of the other larger provinces. It should not be based on head-to-head or size when you are talking about a treaty. right, “said Gould, noting that people on the Island have a special interest in the fishing industry.

In the press release, Bernard called the move “a great victory for the First Nations of the PE.EI”.

“The [assembly] has become an increasingly important voice for indigenous issues in Canada. “It made no sense for the PEI to be excluded from that very important executive council,” Bernard said.

“This has been coming for a long time and I can no longer be satisfied.”

Details of how and when the new role will take effect are still being processed, Gould said.

