Japan to declare state of emergency in Tokyo through Olympics due to COVID-19 wave





TOKYO – Japan will place Tokyo under a state of emergency that will last during the Olympics, for fear that a steady increase in COVID-19 will multiply during the Games. At a meeting with experts Thursday morning, government officials proposed a plan to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo from next Monday through August 22nd. The Summer Olympics, already a year late from the pandemic, start on July 23 and close on August 8. The games will already take place without foreign spectators, but the planned six-week state of emergency is likely to end the chances of a local audience. A decision regarding the fans is expected later Thursday when local organizers meet with the International Olympic Committee and other representatives. Tokyo is currently under less stringent measures focusing on shortened hours for bars and restaurants, but have proven less effective in slowing the spread of the coronavirus. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will officially announce the emergency plans later Thursday, hours after IOC President Thomas Bach is landing in Tokyo. Bach has to self-isolate himself for three days at the five-star IOC hotel in the Japanese capital before heading to Hiroshima, where heavy rain is threatening flooding. The next emergency will be the fourth for Tokyo since the start of the pandemic and is a last-minute change of plan made late Wednesday after a meeting with experts who strongly warned against the government’s soft approach.

A major focus of the emergency is to close bars, restaurants and karaoke salons serving alcohol. Banning alcohol service is a key step to soften the Olympics-related celebrations and keep people from drinking and celebrating. Tokyo residents are expected to face the demands of staying home and watching Games on TV from home. "How to stop people enjoying the Olympics from going out for a drink is a key issue," said Health Minister Norihisa Tamura. Tokyo reported 920 new cases on Wednesday, up from 714 last week and the highest since 1,010 on May 13. The figure is in line with previous expert estimates that daily cases in Tokyo could reach 1,000 before the Games and could rise to thousands in August. Kazuhiro Tateta, an infectious disease expert at Toho University, noted an early state of emergency in the spring came too late to prevent hospitals in Osaka from overcrowding with patients and said another delay should not be allowed. Ryuji Wakita, director general of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, noted that two-thirds of Japan's cases come from the Tokyo region and "our concern is the spread of infections in neighboring areas." Experts also noted cases among younger, unvaccinated people, rising as Japan inoculation loses steam due to supply uncertainty. Only 15% of Japanese are fully vaccinated, low compared to 47.4% in the United States and almost 50% in Britain. Nationwide, Japan has had about 810,000 infections and nearly 14,900 deaths. "Infections are in the stage of their spread and everyone in this country should strongly understand its seriousness," Dr. told reporters. Shigeru Omi, a senior government medical adviser. He urged authorities to quickly take tough measures ahead of the Olympics with summer holidays approaching. "The period from July to September is the most critical time for Japan's COVID-19 measures," Omi said.

