A fiery explosion erupts on the ship at the main global port in Dubai





Authorities in Dubai say a fiery explosion rocked a container ship docked in one of the world’s largest ports, sending tremors through the UAE shopping mall

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates – A blast rocked a container ship docked in Dubai at one of the world’s largest ports late Wednesday, authorities said, sending tremors through the UAE shopping mall. There were no immediate reports of casualties and it was unclear what caused the blast. The fire raised giant orange flames from a ship in Port Jebel Ali, the busiest in the Middle East. Jebel Ali sits on the east side of the Arabian Peninsula and is also the busiest port of call for US warships outside the US The burning sent shockwaves through the city of Dubai, causing walls and windows to shake in neighborhoods up to 25 kilometers (15 miles) away from the port. Residents filmed from their high-rises as a fiery ball illuminated the night sky. The explosion was so powerful that it could be seen from space via satellite. About 2 1/2 hours after the blast, Dubai civil defense teams said they had put the fire under control and had begun the cooling process. Authorities posted pictures on social media of firefighters extinguishing giant transport containers. The glow of the flame remained visible in the background as civil defense teams worked to control the fire. The extent of damage to the extensive port and surrounding cargo was not immediately apparent. Images shared on social media of the aftermath showed burnt containers, ashes and contaminated waste. The apparent strength and visibility of the explosion suggested the presence of a flammable substance. Dubai authorities told Saudi-owned Al-Arabiya TV that the crew had been evacuated in time and that the fire appeared to have started in one of the containers carrying flammable materials, without giving details. Seeking to minimize the blast, Mona al-Marri, director general of the Media Office in Dubai, told Al-Arabiya that the incident could happen anywhere in the world and that authorities were investigating the cause. The Jebel Ali Port on the northern tip of Dubai is the largest man-made deep-water port in the world and serves cargo from the Indian subcontinent, Africa and Asia. The port is not only a critical hub of global cargo, but a lifeline for Dubai and surrounding emirates, serving as entry points for essential imports. Dubai authorities did not identify the ship hit beyond saying it was a small ship with a capacity of 130 containers. The MarineTraffic vessel tracker showed a fleet of small support vessels surrounding an anchored container ship called the Ocean Trader with the flag in the Comoros. Footage from the scene rebroadcast by the UAE state news agency WAM showed firefighters knocking down a boat carrying paint and a logo corresponding to the Ocean Trader, operated by Dubai-based Inzu Ship Charter. The Ocean Trader anchored in Jebel Ali Port at noon on Wednesday. Ship tracking data showed the ship had sailed up and down the shores of the UAE since April. The United Nations Shipping Database identified shipowners as Sash Shipping corporation. Sash and Inzu Ship Charter did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Operated by Dubai-based DP World, Jebel Ali Port boasts a handling capacity of over 22 million containers and extended terminals that can accommodate the world’s largest ships. “Port officials said they were taking all necessary measures to ensure that the normal movement of ships continues without any disruption.” State-owned DP World describes the Jebel Ali Port as an entry point and a vital link in the global trading network connecting the eastern and western markets. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the blast. Associated Press writer Jon Gambrell in Hamilton, Ohio, contributed to this report.

