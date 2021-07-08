Resume international travel with ‘science-based steps’





Washington Seventy-five members of the House Wednesday are encouraging President Joe Biden to take “science-based, data-driven steps” to safely reopen international travel to the United States, including release restrictions at the border. Canada. Lawmakers stressed the economic impact of inbound international travel, noting that the decline in travel in 2020 resulted in a $ 150 billion loss in export earnings. The United States is on track to lose 1.1 million jobs and $ 175 billion by the end of the year, they said. The letter, led by U.S. Representatives Bill Huizenga, R-Holland and Brian Higgins, D-New York, urges Biden and the Canadian government to lift all travel restrictions between the two countries for travelers who are fully vaccinated or show evidence of a negative PCR test for COVID-19. The land border with Canada has been closed for non-essential travel for 16 months due to the pandemic. Lawmakers say officials need to “follow science” with rising COVID vaccines and infection rates in both nations. Sixty-seven percent of Americans and Canadians have received the vaccine at least once. Forty-eight percent of Americans are fully vaccinated and 27% of Canadians, according to government data. Higgins and Huizenga Co-Chair of the Canada-US Interparliamentary Group Five House members from Michigan sign the letter in addition to Huizenga: Rep. John Moolenaar, R-Midland; Dan Kildee, D-Flint Township; Andy Levin, D-Bloomfield Township; Peter Meijer, R-Grand Rapids Township; and Lisa McClain, R-Bruce Township. Lawmakers also want Biden to reinstate travel with the UK and increase its tourism and business visa processing capacity. According to the letter, 57 of the 237 visa processing sites were fully operational as of April, and 76% of U.S. consulates remained fully or partially closed for routine visa processing. The Biden administration has set up expert working groups to review the resumption of travel between the US and Canada and between the US and the US The White House has not provided any updates to a timeline or reopening guidelines or metrics. “We are working to continue to assess what criteria should be set to reopen the trip,” White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Tuesday. “And we know that, in many cases, families are separated. We know this is a sad challenge that many people are dealing with. And many people are eager to travel, to be with loved ones, or even “to travel to work. We understand it. We are eager to do it too.” [email protected]

